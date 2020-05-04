Group wants CRTC to do more to protect privacy amid contact tracing debate

OTTAWA — Canada's telecommunications regulator is being urged to do more to protect the privacy rights of cellphone, internet and phone users from abuse as public health authorities and their allies seek new ways trace the spread of COVID-19.

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre says the Telecommunications Act requires the CRTC to contribute to privacy protections, especially by actively monitoring and disclosing how the country's communications services are involved with contact tracing efforts.

PIAC says it wants to prevent private enterprises and public sector groups from eroding privacy rights unnecessarily in the name of public health.

The Ottawa-based non-profit group is part of a growing chorus of privacy rights advocates that are raising concern about the potential dangers of using smartphones, internet services and software to monitor how the COVID-19 virus is spreading through communities.

PIAC is asking the CRTC disclose any contact-tracing partnerships that involve Canada's communications providers and provide guidelines about how they should protect privacy rights.

It says that communications carriers, for instance, should be required to get specific consent to collect information for future contact tracing and not use data that's been collected in the past for other purposes such as marketing and advertising.

