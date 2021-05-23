Group think: why art loves a crowd

When I was very lonely in New York, one of the things that most comforted me was to wander up Broadway or along the East River, alone but in the company of thousands of strangers. Anonymised by the multitude, I felt the burden of my sorrow slide off me. It was a relief to be part of a whole, no longer agonisingly singular but a drop in what Walt Whitman once called “the rolling ocean the crowd”.

Until last year, the crowd was the trademark of the city. All through the day and night, people shoaled together, hurrying through streets, dawdling in parks, jostling at protests, concerts and football matches, like so many bees in a hive. Pre-pandemic, any film that wanted to kindle an atmosphere of eeriness needed only to show one of the world’s great cities empty of people to instantly convey disaster. From I Am Legend to 28 Days Later, the depopulated city is axiomatic of catastrophe.

No people in a space designed for them is disturbing, but that doesn’t mean crowds have always been regarded with favour. There are as many different types of crowd as there are moods, from the mob that stormed the Capitol last January to the uniformed commuters pouring out of London’s Liverpool Street Station in their dark suits and shining shoes. A crowd might resemble the well-fed bourgeoisie of Seurat or Renoir, replete bodies in orderly pursuit of leisure, or the chaotic dispossessed of Goya’s paintings. A crowd might be angry or exuberant, vengeful or terrified. As we return tentatively to proximity and embrace, it’s illuminating to peer back at the massed bodies of the past, to see how artists, thinkers and politicians have experienced and interpreted the crowd, as well as how the crowd has understood itself.

Lean in among the guests at Bruegel’s The Wedding Dance, with their scarlet jerkins and scrubbed white aprons, and nearly every reveller’s face is distinct. This man gurns, eyes crossed; this one, blushing hard, steals a kiss. There are expressions of deviousness, stances of aggression and seduction beneath the trembling summer trees. All of life, you might say, is here, and yet the medieval crowd is different from the modern in that it is primarily a group of people familiar to one another. It was the great shift to the cities that brought about the proximity to strangers that we now experience as a crucial element of crowd dynamics.

This crowd is an artefact of modernity, at once generated and serviced by the machine age. This crowd travels by train, then plane; this crowd is illuminated in ghoulish pools of artificial light, which opened up the after-dark hours and made whole new vistas available to the eye. This crowd works in factories and takes its pleasure at the weekend. This crowd is turbulent and shifting: now mods fighting rockers, now ravers on pills, now miners on strike, now the doomed demonstrators gathering in their Sunday best at what would become known as Peterloo.

The Derby Day, 1856-8, by William Powell Frith. Photograph: Album/Alamy

Among the first to document the modern crowd’s newly awesome density was the Victorian painter William Frith. In The Derby Day, a gargantuan work made between 1856 and 1858, the assorted revellers gathered on the hill above Epsom racecourse are the product of industrial urban labour, no matter how bucolic the scene appears. These individuals are just as bent on pleasure, mischief and misrule as Bruegel’s peasants, but they are emphatically strangers to one another, their brief respite from urban life facilitated by the railway, which reached Epsom nine years before Frith began his painting and which he later made the explicit subject of another of his virtuosic crowd scenes.

The heaving, surging crowd was the object of fascination and disquiet, widely considered unpredictable and capable of concealing dangerous elements (“a crowd of roaring blackguards,” an MP said of the Epsom revellers in 1880). In his painting, Frith, a believer in phrenology, depicted what he regarded as the hopelessly deviant bodies of criminals and the poor, from the pickpocket snaffling a watch to the beggarly children who watch in longing as a footman prepares a feast of boiled lobster.

Part of the fascist route to power was to convert the energy of the crowd into a disciplined force under the sway of a leader

Five years after Frith completed the last brushstrokes of The Derby Day, the poet Baudelaire wrote a famous essay that took a seemingly very different attitude to the massed bodies of strangers. In The Painter of Modern Life, he established the figure of the flâneur, the urban wanderer. “The crowd is his element,” it begins, “as the air is that of birds and water of fishes.” (Later, in the prose-poem Crowds, Baudelaire wrote of taking “a bath of multitude”.) Here the crowd is not sinister or dangerous, but instead a live element, pulsing and electric, appreciated by the solitary connoisseur, who longs “to set up house at the heart of the multitude”, and yet who remains outside, a perennially estranged watcher and witness.

What is happening here, to the real people who make up the body of the crowd? They’ve become a kind of living backdrop, transformed from individuals into a tapestry or chorus, a blur of colour and sound. It’s the same transformation the commuters on the Paris Métro undergo to become Ezra Pound’s “petals on a wet black bough”, at once aestheticised and dehumanised by the overwhelming density and scale of modern life. For these artists, joining the crowd could mean experiencing a sublime dissolution, but at the perennial risk of becoming less than human.

Pound would become a fascist, and his attitude is not unrelated to the way that fascists viewed the masses as raw material, in need of sifting and moulding (Goebbels characterised the relationship as that of a painter to his paints). Part of the fascist route to power was to convert the energy of the crowd into a disciplined force under the sway of a leader: a mass of humans stripped of their individuality, marching in lockstep, cogs in a formidable machine.

A scene from Leni Riefenstahl’s Nazi propaganda documentary The Triumph of the Will, made at the 1934 Nuremberg rallies. Photograph: Album/Alamy

This is among the most frightening crowds to witness, though it clearly offers considerable pleasure to at least some of its participants. It’s also a crowd most effectively represented by the aerial gaze of cinema, so adept at conveying the visual shock of scale, the same form multiplied a thousand times. Take, for instance, the cowed workers in Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, no longer capable of resistance or refusal, or the wheeling, uniformed formations in Leni Riefenstahl’s glamorising 1935 documentary The Triumph of the Will. Indeed, the Nuremberg rallies were explicitly designed as a spectacle for Riefenstahl’s camera, to convey individuality utterly subsumed by Nazi ideology to crowds not yet perhaps under its spell.

But isn’t something missing from this account? What does it feel like to be in a crowd, thrust cheek by jowl against the sweating bodies of strangers? What about carnival? What about raves and protests, what about circuit parties and darkrooms, or cruising? What about the 25,000 people who marched from Selma to Montgomery in support of African American voting rights, or the Stonewall riots, where drag queens armed themselves with bricks and fought back against police harassment? As I was writing this, a crowd in Glasgow surrounded an immigration removal van that had arrested two men and refused to let it pass, chanting “let our neighbours go” until they were released. Oh, there are many ways of experiencing a crowd, and many things a crowd can do!

My most memorable childhood crowd was marching at Gay Pride in the late 1980s, jubilant at being part of such a traffic-stopping, formidably defiant body. Later, as an indie kid, I indulged in the high-risk sport of crowd surfing, leaping from the stage and waiting for the hands of strangers to tumble me aloft, or not.

* * *

A crowd is a way of smashing out of the confines of the individual body, that little prison. Look at the dancers in Mark Leckey’s melancholy love letter to club culture, Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore. It’s like peering into a rock pool, watching the feet move in unison, the bodies float and sway, entranced. No one is in charge. Patterns develop and shift spontaneously, though the skilled orator or performer is adept at channelling these eddies into ocean-going waves (Nina Simone, that consummate magician of crowd dynamics, once compared it to mesmerising “a giant animal”, as a toreador mesmerises a bull).

It’s no coincidence that one of the greatest works of crowd analysis arose from the experience of being inside one. On 15 July 1927, a demonstration in Vienna turned into a massacre when the police began to fire on tens of thousands of unprotected marchers and bystanders, using dumdum bullets. The future Nobel Laureate Elias Canetti, then a 22-year-old chemistry student, heard an uncanny roaring, and went into the streets to investigate. “I did not feel as if I were moving on my own legs,” he wrote later. “I felt as if I were in a resonant wind.”

His experiences that day made a nonsense of the theories he’d read about crowd behaviour. It was all very well for Freud and Gustave Le Bon to write about the violence and irrationality of the crowd as a threat to civilisation, but what he had encountered was the crowd’s immense dignity. Joining that almighty we had felt ecstatic, almost sublime. The realisation that the crowd was a living being, and one that had been mistrusted and maligned throughout history, drove his enormous, unclassifiable work of nonfiction, Crowds and Power.

Crowds are often punished by the state, especially when their presence is interpreted as a threat to social order

Canetti contested the widely held belief that the crowd was automatically primitive and irrational, the opposite of the composed and articulate individual. Crowds might not use language, but that didn’t mean they weren’t communicating subtle ideas. Crowds offered people the chance for contact, intimacy, excitement, action. They were democracy in the raw, a site of visceral and sometimes mysterious intelligence – though there’s no doubt that crowds can be more stupid than their individual participants, and also more cruel.

As Canetti had seen on the streets of Vienna, crowds are often punished by the state, especially when they’ve assembled to demand rights, or their presence is interpreted as a threat to social order. From Peterloo to Black Lives Matter, demonstrations can have the unwelcome consequence of inducing a tightening of the reins, an increase in restriction and control. When I was involved in environmental activism in the 1990s, protest was made more perilous by the passage of a repressive new law. The Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 gave the police powers to prevent unauthorised camping and trespass, and created the new offence of aggravated trespass, which would soon be used widely in the policing of road protesters, hunt saboteurs and strikers.

This law was created in direct response to Castlemorton, a spontaneous three-day rave on common land in the Malvern Hills, and it was infamous for attempting to criminalise the music itself, defined as “the emission of a succession of repetitive beats”. It might have sounded ridiculous, but it licensed the police to disperse open-air gatherings and meant organisers risked fines and prison sentences for putting on free parties.

Kill the Bill protest by people angry at new legislation called the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London last month.. The protest was supported by several groups including Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter. Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock

I was at the “kill the bill” protests in 1994, including the epic party in Trafalgar Square, to which the KLF turned up with a sound system in a tank, and so it was with a feeling of deja vu that I first read about the Police, Crime and Sentencing bill, currently passing through committee stage in the House of Commons. This bill was explicitly devised to combat the effectiveness of demonstrations by Black Lives Matter in 2020 and Extinction Rebellion, which gridlocked London twice in 2019. It represents the latest sally in a centuries-long attempt to relegate the need for communal rights below the demand for communal order.

* * *

Over the past frightening, sequestered year, I have been dogged by two crowd scenes in particular. The first is Henry Moore’s Shelter Drawings, made at the dead centre of the second world war. They document the disquieting sight of hundreds of sleepers in London tube stations, which had been repurposed as communal shelters during the blitz of 1940-41. Two rows of reclining, eyeless bodies fill a tunnel, tidy as pilchards. A man lies tented beneath a green blanket, one arm akimbo, mouth agape. Privacy is annihilated. Even his teeth are visible. A mother sits in vigil with her baby, surrounded by dozens of unconscious bodies. They could be corpses, each heavy dreamer de-individualised by catastrophe.

I’m wary of making common cause with the past, but the sense of waiting feels familiar. Life on hold, a long night, not knowing what absences await in the outside world. As the original National Gallery catalogue explained of Tube Shelter Perspective, “It is a terrifying vista of recumbent shapes, pale as all underground life tends to be pale; regimented, as only fear can regiment; helpless yet tense, safe yet listening, uncouth, uprooted, waiting in the tunnel for the dawn to release them.”

The second image is Nicole Eisenman’s 2008 painting Coping. If Moore’s figures are all the same, this crowd is radiantly individual. They are walking through the streets of a small town, with mountains in the distance. It could be Switzerland. Each character seems to have wandered in from a different era of art history. There’s a mummy wrapped in bandages, while the man in the foreground, his face pancake white, could be an off-duty acrobat from a rose-period Picasso, though he’s managed to score a takeaway coffee on his way out. A banker trudges past. A parrot hitches a ride on a cat. A diminutive cartoon cop trails a Lautrecian nude. The only thing that unites them is that they’re wading through a river of shit.

I recognise us in that crowd, too. Aren’t we in it together, up to our necks, trapped in the outflow pipe of history? As our face masks betray, we’re mortally vulnerable to one another, dependent on strangers every day. “Better together”, “stronger together”, “in it together”: these are phrases spun by politicians who are no better than Frith’s pickpockets, rifling the public purse. The mob who stormed the Capitol thought they were the people, even as they undermined the people’s right to vote, and yet I can’t help founding my dreaming of tomorrow on a vision of an “us”. Not a radiant host, perhaps, but the scrappy figures of a Lowry painting, stuttering into proximity, maybe even fellowship at last.

• Olivia Laing's latest book, Everybody: A Book About Freedom, is published by Pan Macmillan, £20.