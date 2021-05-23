Group think: why art loves a crowd

Olivia Laing
·13 min read

When I was very lonely in New York, one of the things that most comforted me was to wander up Broadway or along the East River, alone but in the company of thousands of strangers. Anonymised by the multitude, I felt the burden of my sorrow slide off me. It was a relief to be part of a whole, no longer agonisingly singular but a drop in what Walt Whitman once called “the rolling ocean the crowd”.

Until last year, the crowd was the trademark of the city. All through the day and night, people shoaled together, hurrying through streets, dawdling in parks, jostling at protests, concerts and football matches, like so many bees in a hive. Pre-pandemic, any film that wanted to kindle an atmosphere of eeriness needed only to show one of the world’s great cities empty of people to instantly convey disaster. From I Am Legend to 28 Days Later, the depopulated city is axiomatic of catastrophe.

No people in a space designed for them is disturbing, but that doesn’t mean crowds have always been regarded with favour. There are as many different types of crowd as there are moods, from the mob that stormed the Capitol last January to the uniformed commuters pouring out of London’s Liverpool Street Station in their dark suits and shining shoes. A crowd might resemble the well-fed bourgeoisie of Seurat or Renoir, replete bodies in orderly pursuit of leisure, or the chaotic dispossessed of Goya’s paintings. A crowd might be angry or exuberant, vengeful or terrified. As we return tentatively to proximity and embrace, it’s illuminating to peer back at the massed bodies of the past, to see how artists, thinkers and politicians have experienced and interpreted the crowd, as well as how the crowd has understood itself.

Lean in among the guests at Bruegel’s The Wedding Dance, with their scarlet jerkins and scrubbed white aprons, and nearly every reveller’s face is distinct. This man gurns, eyes crossed; this one, blushing hard, steals a kiss. There are expressions of deviousness, stances of aggression and seduction beneath the trembling summer trees. All of life, you might say, is here, and yet the medieval crowd is different from the modern in that it is primarily a group of people familiar to one another. It was the great shift to the cities that brought about the proximity to strangers that we now experience as a crucial element of crowd dynamics.

This crowd is an artefact of modernity, at once generated and serviced by the machine age. This crowd travels by train, then plane; this crowd is illuminated in ghoulish pools of artificial light, which opened up the after-dark hours and made whole new vistas available to the eye. This crowd works in factories and takes its pleasure at the weekend. This crowd is turbulent and shifting: now mods fighting rockers, now ravers on pills, now miners on strike, now the doomed demonstrators gathering in their Sunday best at what would become known as Peterloo.

The Derby Day, 1856-8, by William Powell Frith
The Derby Day, 1856-8, by William Powell Frith. Photograph: Album/Alamy

Among the first to document the modern crowd’s newly awesome density was the Victorian painter William Frith. In The Derby Day, a gargantuan work made between 1856 and 1858, the assorted revellers gathered on the hill above Epsom racecourse are the product of industrial urban labour, no matter how bucolic the scene appears. These individuals are just as bent on pleasure, mischief and misrule as Bruegel’s peasants, but they are emphatically strangers to one another, their brief respite from urban life facilitated by the railway, which reached Epsom nine years before Frith began his painting and which he later made the explicit subject of another of his virtuosic crowd scenes.

The heaving, surging crowd was the object of fascination and disquiet, widely considered unpredictable and capable of concealing dangerous elements (“a crowd of roaring blackguards,” an MP said of the Epsom revellers in 1880). In his painting, Frith, a believer in phrenology, depicted what he regarded as the hopelessly deviant bodies of criminals and the poor, from the pickpocket snaffling a watch to the beggarly children who watch in longing as a footman prepares a feast of boiled lobster.

Part of the fascist route to power was to convert the energy of the crowd into a disciplined force under the sway of a leader

Five years after Frith completed the last brushstrokes of The Derby Day, the poet Baudelaire wrote a famous essay that took a seemingly very different attitude to the massed bodies of strangers. In The Painter of Modern Life, he established the figure of the flâneur, the urban wanderer. “The crowd is his element,” it begins, “as the air is that of birds and water of fishes.” (Later, in the prose-poem Crowds, Baudelaire wrote of taking “a bath of multitude”.) Here the crowd is not sinister or dangerous, but instead a live element, pulsing and electric, appreciated by the solitary connoisseur, who longs “to set up house at the heart of the multitude”, and yet who remains outside, a perennially estranged watcher and witness.

What is happening here, to the real people who make up the body of the crowd? They’ve become a kind of living backdrop, transformed from individuals into a tapestry or chorus, a blur of colour and sound. It’s the same transformation the commuters on the Paris Métro undergo to become Ezra Pound’s “petals on a wet black bough”, at once aestheticised and dehumanised by the overwhelming density and scale of modern life. For these artists, joining the crowd could mean experiencing a sublime dissolution, but at the perennial risk of becoming less than human.

Pound would become a fascist, and his attitude is not unrelated to the way that fascists viewed the masses as raw material, in need of sifting and moulding (Goebbels characterised the relationship as that of a painter to his paints). Part of the fascist route to power was to convert the energy of the crowd into a disciplined force under the sway of a leader: a mass of humans stripped of their individuality, marching in lockstep, cogs in a formidable machine.

An image from Leni Riefenstahl&#x002019;s film The Triumph of the Will, made at the 1934 Nuremberg rallies
A scene from Leni Riefenstahl’s Nazi propaganda documentary The Triumph of the Will, made at the 1934 Nuremberg rallies. Photograph: Album/Alamy

This is among the most frightening crowds to witness, though it clearly offers considerable pleasure to at least some of its participants. It’s also a crowd most effectively represented by the aerial gaze of cinema, so adept at conveying the visual shock of scale, the same form multiplied a thousand times. Take, for instance, the cowed workers in Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, no longer capable of resistance or refusal, or the wheeling, uniformed formations in Leni Riefenstahl’s glamorising 1935 documentary The Triumph of the Will. Indeed, the Nuremberg rallies were explicitly designed as a spectacle for Riefenstahl’s camera, to convey individuality utterly subsumed by Nazi ideology to crowds not yet perhaps under its spell.

But isn’t something missing from this account? What does it feel like to be in a crowd, thrust cheek by jowl against the sweating bodies of strangers? What about carnival? What about raves and protests, what about circuit parties and darkrooms, or cruising? What about the 25,000 people who marched from Selma to Montgomery in support of African American voting rights, or the Stonewall riots, where drag queens armed themselves with bricks and fought back against police harassment? As I was writing this, a crowd in Glasgow surrounded an immigration removal van that had arrested two men and refused to let it pass, chanting “let our neighbours go” until they were released. Oh, there are many ways of experiencing a crowd, and many things a crowd can do!

My most memorable childhood crowd was marching at Gay Pride in the late 1980s, jubilant at being part of such a traffic-stopping, formidably defiant body. Later, as an indie kid, I indulged in the high-risk sport of crowd surfing, leaping from the stage and waiting for the hands of strangers to tumble me aloft, or not.

* * *

A crowd is a way of smashing out of the confines of the individual body, that little prison. Look at the dancers in Mark Leckey’s melancholy love letter to club culture, Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore. It’s like peering into a rock pool, watching the feet move in unison, the bodies float and sway, entranced. No one is in charge. Patterns develop and shift spontaneously, though the skilled orator or performer is adept at channelling these eddies into ocean-going waves (Nina Simone, that consummate magician of crowd dynamics, once compared it to mesmerising “a giant animal”, as a toreador mesmerises a bull).

It’s no coincidence that one of the greatest works of crowd analysis arose from the experience of being inside one. On 15 July 1927, a demonstration in Vienna turned into a massacre when the police began to fire on tens of thousands of unprotected marchers and bystanders, using dumdum bullets. The future Nobel Laureate Elias Canetti, then a 22-year-old chemistry student, heard an uncanny roaring, and went into the streets to investigate. “I did not feel as if I were moving on my own legs,” he wrote later. “I felt as if I were in a resonant wind.”

His experiences that day made a nonsense of the theories he’d read about crowd behaviour. It was all very well for Freud and Gustave Le Bon to write about the violence and irrationality of the crowd as a threat to civilisation, but what he had encountered was the crowd’s immense dignity. Joining that almighty we had felt ecstatic, almost sublime. The realisation that the crowd was a living being, and one that had been mistrusted and maligned throughout history, drove his enormous, unclassifiable work of nonfiction, Crowds and Power.

Crowds are often punished by the state, especially when their presence is interpreted as a threat to social order

Canetti contested the widely held belief that the crowd was automatically primitive and irrational, the opposite of the composed and articulate individual. Crowds might not use language, but that didn’t mean they weren’t communicating subtle ideas. Crowds offered people the chance for contact, intimacy, excitement, action. They were democracy in the raw, a site of visceral and sometimes mysterious intelligence – though there’s no doubt that crowds can be more stupid than their individual participants, and also more cruel.

As Canetti had seen on the streets of Vienna, crowds are often punished by the state, especially when they’ve assembled to demand rights, or their presence is interpreted as a threat to social order. From Peterloo to Black Lives Matter, demonstrations can have the unwelcome consequence of inducing a tightening of the reins, an increase in restriction and control. When I was involved in environmental activism in the 1990s, protest was made more perilous by the passage of a repressive new law. The Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 gave the police powers to prevent unauthorised camping and trespass, and created the new offence of aggravated trespass, which would soon be used widely in the policing of road protesters, hunt saboteurs and strikers.

This law was created in direct response to Castlemorton, a spontaneous three-day rave on common land in the Malvern Hills, and it was infamous for attempting to criminalise the music itself, defined as “the emission of a succession of repetitive beats”. It might have sounded ridiculous, but it licensed the police to disperse open-air gatherings and meant organisers risked fines and prison sentences for putting on free parties.

Kill the Bill protest by people angry at new legislation called the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London last month.. The protest was supported by several groups including Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter
Kill the Bill protest by people angry at new legislation called the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London last month.. The protest was supported by several groups including Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter. Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock

I was at the “kill the bill” protests in 1994, including the epic party in Trafalgar Square, to which the KLF turned up with a sound system in a tank, and so it was with a feeling of deja vu that I first read about the Police, Crime and Sentencing bill, currently passing through committee stage in the House of Commons. This bill was explicitly devised to combat the effectiveness of demonstrations by Black Lives Matter in 2020 and Extinction Rebellion, which gridlocked London twice in 2019. It represents the latest sally in a centuries-long attempt to relegate the need for communal rights below the demand for communal order.

* * *

Over the past frightening, sequestered year, I have been dogged by two crowd scenes in particular. The first is Henry Moore’s Shelter Drawings, made at the dead centre of the second world war. They document the disquieting sight of hundreds of sleepers in London tube stations, which had been repurposed as communal shelters during the blitz of 1940-41. Two rows of reclining, eyeless bodies fill a tunnel, tidy as pilchards. A man lies tented beneath a green blanket, one arm akimbo, mouth agape. Privacy is annihilated. Even his teeth are visible. A mother sits in vigil with her baby, surrounded by dozens of unconscious bodies. They could be corpses, each heavy dreamer de-individualised by catastrophe.

I’m wary of making common cause with the past, but the sense of waiting feels familiar. Life on hold, a long night, not knowing what absences await in the outside world. As the original National Gallery catalogue explained of Tube Shelter Perspective, “It is a terrifying vista of recumbent shapes, pale as all underground life tends to be pale; regimented, as only fear can regiment; helpless yet tense, safe yet listening, uncouth, uprooted, waiting in the tunnel for the dawn to release them.”

The second image is Nicole Eisenman’s 2008 painting Coping. If Moore’s figures are all the same, this crowd is radiantly individual. They are walking through the streets of a small town, with mountains in the distance. It could be Switzerland. Each character seems to have wandered in from a different era of art history. There’s a mummy wrapped in bandages, while the man in the foreground, his face pancake white, could be an off-duty acrobat from a rose-period Picasso, though he’s managed to score a takeaway coffee on his way out. A banker trudges past. A parrot hitches a ride on a cat. A diminutive cartoon cop trails a Lautrecian nude. The only thing that unites them is that they’re wading through a river of shit.

I recognise us in that crowd, too. Aren’t we in it together, up to our necks, trapped in the outflow pipe of history? As our face masks betray, we’re mortally vulnerable to one another, dependent on strangers every day. “Better together”, “stronger together”, “in it together”: these are phrases spun by politicians who are no better than Frith’s pickpockets, rifling the public purse. The mob who stormed the Capitol thought they were the people, even as they undermined the people’s right to vote, and yet I can’t help founding my dreaming of tomorrow on a vision of an “us”. Not a radiant host, perhaps, but the scrappy figures of a Lowry painting, stuttering into proximity, maybe even fellowship at last.

• Olivia Laing’s latest book, Everybody: A Book About Freedom, is published by Pan Macmillan, £20. To support the Guardian order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews leads the way as Maple Leafs even series with Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Khris Middleton hits winner as Bucks beat the Heat in OT

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Lightning criticize officiating after Kucherov leaves following dirty slash

    The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.

  • Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4.

  • Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov pace Lightning's rout of Panthers

    Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several people have been injured and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans were arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations of the club’s Serbian national league soccer title. The fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava River in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening and then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located. Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurant security guards who the Red Star fans claimed are supporters of the rival Partizan Belgrade club. Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national RTS television station that about 130 mostly Red Star fans were arrested and that several people were injured during the riots. “This will no longer be tolerated,” Vulin said. “This scum that shamed our city, Red Star and its celebration deserves to be sharply punished.” The celebration by thousands of Red Star fans was announced in advance and was tolerated by authorities despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Serbia has a history of tolerating hooliganism that often resulted in violence and outbursts of nationalism. With the return of nationalists to power in Serbia nine years ago, far-right soccer supporters were often seen at pro-government rallies, acting as security while promoting a nationalist political agenda. In exchange, analysts say, the hooligans have been allowed to pursue their illegal business activities. Several members of a radical Partizan fan group have been arrested since February and accused of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in what officials say is a major crackdown against crime. The Associated Press

  • Doncic has 31 points, Mavs beat Clippers 113-103 in Game 1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, although his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth. Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Doncic was held to one point in the fourth on a free throw. “We won the game,” he said. “That's all that matters for me.” Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range. “I just know they're going to send two guys at Luka. You’ve just got to be ready to shoot,” Finney-Smith said. The Clippers gave up 68 points to four other players besides Doncic, including 14 to 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. “We're a strength-in-numbers operation,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka is a great player and KP is a great player, but as a team we know that everybody has got to be ready and pull their weight when called upon.” Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers. As a team, the Clippers were 11 for 40 after leading the NBA at 41% during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his attempts. “Our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves,” Leonard said. “Nothing good comes easy.” Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center. “I plan on this team bouncing back,” George said. The Clippers didn’t make more than three 3-pointers in a quarter until the fourth, when they hit four. Dallas controlled the closing minutes, ending the game on an 18-5 run. The Clippers were limited to two baskets — both by George — over that stretch. “We had a lot of bad plays, a lot of breakdowns, but when we were dialed in we had a great stretch where we took over the game," George said. “That’s just got to be us all 48 minutes.” The Clippers tied it at 60 early in the third on Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer before the Mavs scored eight in a row to go up 68-60. Leonard drew the Clippers within two on a steal and one-handed jam that left Maxi Kleber sliding across the baseline on his rear. But Finney-Smith scored on George's turnover and Doncic hit a 3, keeping the Mavs ahead 86-80 to end the third. Trailing by 10, the Clippers outscored the Mavs 26-13 over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take their first lead. Rajon Rondo capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. Beverley made consecutive baskets that put the Clippers ahead by four, but Dallas answered in a hurry. The Mavs ran off 11 straight points — including three 3-pointers by Doncic and Hardaway — to lead 60-55 going into halftime. The Mavs came out charging, hitting six of their first nine shots and soon leading by 12 points. The Clippers had defenders in their faces as they missed nine of their first 11 attempts, with George tossing up airballs in both quarters. TIP-INS Mavericks: Kleber had six points and nine rebounds after missing six of his last eight regular-season games with a sore right Achilles. ... Both Rick Carlisle and Tyronn Lue coached without masks on, something the league approved earlier in the day. Clippers: Cardboard cutouts were added to make the lower bowl appear full of fans, although attendance continues to be limited by pandemic rules. FACES IN THE CROWD Hardaway enjoyed seeing fans, even opposing ones, in the stands. About 6,100 were on hand in a building that typically holds 18,000. “Seeing people sitting courtside felt good,” he said. “That atmosphere, that presence of fans in the arena, watching, making sure the opposing team isn’t making free throws, doing everything to distract you. It levels up your awareness.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Canadian international Lindsay Agnew breaks foot in training with NWSL side

    Canadian international Lindsay Agnew has been sidelined by a broken foot. The 26-year-old, who joined the North Carolina Courage last June, made the announcement on social media in advance of North Carolina's 2-1 home opener loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday. Agnew, who can play fullback, wingback and forward, said she suffered the injury in training this week. "I am very heartbroken about this unexpected curveball and the timing of it," she wrote. "But I'm thankful for my family, friends and teammates for their support through the process. "I'll do everything I can to be back on the field as soon as possible." Agnew has 15 caps for Canada, most recently appearing at the SheBelieves Cup in February. Canadian keepers shine However, one Canadian who did see action during the Orlando-North Carolina game was veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod. The 38-year-old native of St. Albert, Alta., was making her first regular-season appearance for the Pride. After Sydney Leroux put Orlando up 1-0 in the 36th minute, McLeod made two crucial saves to keep her side ahead. The first came early in the second, as McLeod parried a blistering shot from North Carolina's Jessica McDonald. After the striker had been fed a dangerous through ball into the area, McLeod jumped into the air, her right hand getting just enough on McDonald's shot to slap it over the bar. The second was even more harrowing as McLeod fumbled a save. With the ball trickling toward goal, McLeod – on her back – managed to extend a hand to once again deny McDonald. Erin McLeod comes up clutch for Orlando: Fifteen minutes later, Alex Morgan doubled the Pride's lead. But, with minutes to go, McDonald finally managed to spoil McLeod's shutout, evading her defenders to get off a shot from inside the six-yard box to make it 2-1. Red Stars, Gotham split spoils In later action, the Chicago Red Stars and Gotham FC battled to a nil-nil draw. It was a much-needed point for Chicago, who endured a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns in their season-opener last week. Gotham FC's Kailen Sheridan preserves clean sheet against Red Stars: While Chicago managed 13 shots, five on target, they were unable to beat Canada's Kailen Sheridan, who recorded her second clean sheet of the campaign, having also shut out The Houston Dash last week. The Whitby Ont., native came up clutch in the 28th minute, diving to the right; arm at full stretch to deny Kealia Watt a sure, highlight goal. As for Gotham, they squandered the two best chances of the match with both Carli Lloyd and Canada's Evelyne Viens hitting the crossbar. While Lloyd's chance came off of a shot, Viens rattled the bar with a header from near point-blank range, which then bounced dangerously back into play before being cleared to safety by a frantic Red Star defence.