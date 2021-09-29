Group representing Alberta teachers revives concerns over school curriculum

EDMONTON — A group representing Alberta teachers is rekindling fierce opposition to the government's proposed curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 6 students.

The Alberta Teachers' Association surveyed more than 6,500 teachers about the plan and says there is a moral imperative for the United Conservative government to hear their concerns.

Teachers surveyed said it reads like a curriculum from the 1950s and lacks a clear vision and goal.

The review notes that hundreds of Alberta teachers raised concerns when the curriculum was first released in March.

They said it skews toward Eurocentric history, is full of jargon, doesn't teach students critical thinking skills, and lacks accurate Indigenous perspectives.

The curriculum is to be fully implemented next September.

