Group of police officers files constitutional challenge over Ontario pandemic rules

·3 min read

TORONTO — A group of active and retired police officers from several forces has launched a legal challenge over Ontario's pandemic orders, alleging that enforcing the rules requires officers to breach their oath to uphold the constitution.

Notice of the constitutional challenge was filed late last month on behalf of 19 officers, including two Toronto officers currently facing an internal police investigation for allegedly breaching restrictions on social gatherings.

The civil action targets Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario's attorney general, five police chiefs as well as federal officials.

The claim, which has not been tested in court, seeks a number of declarations, including that religious services and protests are exempt from rules on gatherings, and that lockdowns and stay-at-home orders are a form of martial law, which the province does not have jurisdiction to enact.

It also wants the court to declare that restrictions on interprovincial travel violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and thus compel officers to breach their oath.

The action also seeks an order that police supervisors, politicians and public health officials stop interfering with officers' discretion in applying and enforcing the law.

Rocco Galati, the lawyer representing the group, said he believes the action is the first of its kind in Canada.

"To my knowledge this is the first time that police officers... have actually gone to court against the legislative and executive branch of the government, saying that the laws ... that they are being asked and are under a duty to enforce in fact violate not only their oath, and their duty, and their office, but the constitution," he said in a recent news conference.

Galati said the officers -- 15 of them active and four retired -- want the court to clarify their role in applying the rules, which he argues are "too vague and broad and aren't clear enough to enforce uniformly and fairly."

He alleged officers who speak out against the rules are "ostracized."

York Regional Police Const. Christopher Vandenbos, who is one of the plaintiffs, said the obligation to enforce the rules has created a rift in police ranks.

"The divide that we're seeing is very visible," he said during the news conference.

A spokesman for Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General said the province was served with the notice of application in the case on April 29.

"Ontario's position is that the application is entirely without merit and it is asking the court to summarily dismiss it," Brian Gray said in an emailed statement.

Toronto police spokeswoman Allison Sparkes confirmed the force was aware of the legal proceedings.

"The Toronto Police Service’s position is that the provincial emergency legislation is lawful. The service expects its officers to carry out their lawful duties and enforce the law," she said in a statement.

The Hamilton police force said it would not be commenting out of respect for the legal process.

The office of the Attorney General of Canada and the other police forces named in the legal challenge did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Last month, the Toronto Police Service said it was investigating after a video posted online appeared to show two of its off-duty officers violating Ontario's stay-at-home order.

The video relates to a public gathering at a church in Aylmer, Ont., and shows a confrontation between some in attendance and local police.

Aylmer's police chief later confirmed two Toronto off-duty officers were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act in connection with the incident.

- with files from Holly McKenzie-Sutter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Terry Bradshaw says Aaron Rodgers is 'weak' for being upset with Packers

    How would Bradshaw deal with Rodgers if he were running the Packers? 'Let him cry.'

  • Tom Wilson sparks brawl with cheap shot, slams Artemi Panarin face first into ice

    Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended five times before, and could be disciplined for another cheap shot on an opponent.

  • Oilers clinch playoff spot with win over Canucks

    Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have accomplished their first goal of the season — making the playoffs.

  • Caufield scores his 2nd straight OT winner as Habs edge Leafs

    The diminutive rookie sniper scored at 4:43 of overtime — his second extra-time winner in 48 hours — after Montreal tied it late as the Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Russell Westbrook piles up historic triple-double, has Wizards primed to crash NBA's play-in party

    Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?

  • Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin leaves after one shift following 4-game absence

    It could be a precautionary measure, but it's not a great sign that Alexander Ovechkin could only play 39 seconds in his return to the lineup.

  • Canada's Einarson snaps world curling losing streak, but more COVID among TV staff

    Canada's Kerri Einarson faces a herculean climb to the playoffs at the women's world curling championship.

  • Celtics' Evan Fournier still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms: 'It's like I have a concussion'

    Evan Fournier was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a month ago, but he's still dealing with symptoms like blurry vision, depth perception issues and more.

  • Ex-Bengals WR Chad Johnson to make boxing debut on Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard

    The boxer formally known as Ochocinco will likely face another athlete or celebrity.

  • Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board in wake of sexual misconduct investigation

    The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.

  • Report: Los Angeles County said Vanessa Bryant has no 'viable legal claims' in crash photos lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and others after graphic photos of the crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others were allegedly shared by officers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Browns sign veteran DT Damion Square, formerly with Chargers

    CLEVELAND — The Browns bulked up their defensive line Tuesday, signing veteran tackle Damion Square. Square spent the past seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 32-year-old hasn't missed a game the past four years. Cleveland's interior was getting thin following the departure of Larry Ogunjobi as a free agent and Sheldon Richardson's release in a salary-cap move. But general manager Andrew Berry addressed the inside depth by signing free agent Malik Jackson, drafting Ohio State's Tommy Togiai in the fourth round and now signing Square. On Monday, the team signed former Florida State standout Marvin Wilson as well as Malik McDowell, the No. 35 overall selection in 2017 by Seattle whose career has been sidetracked by serious legal trouble that included serving jail time. After going undrafted out of Alabama, Square began his NFL career in 2013 with Philadelphia. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie and bounced between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs for the first half of 2014 before joining the Chargers. In 2018, Square had three sacks and started a career-high 11 games. Square’s signing brings the Browns roster to 90 players. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • 'Everybody's tired' as condensed NHL schedule takes its toll

    It was the second night of a back-to-back and the Tampa Bay Lightning's 10th game in 18 days and the defending Stanley Cup champions just didn't have it. “Everybody’s tired,” coach Jon Cooper said after that loss to Carolina. “Not just our team — all the teams.” Fatigue has set in around the NHL with teams playing 50 games in just over 100 days as part of a condensed schedule that's proving even more demanding than players expected. The 56-game schedule squeezed between mid-January and mid-May has taken its toll, leading to plenty of mental mistakes and wear-and-tear injuries for those gutting through the grind. Just in time for the playoffs, too. “We’re just trying to dig deep here,” Vegas forward Alex Tuch said. "We’re just trying to prepare physically and mentally for each game, and the more you take it game by game, the better it is.” The teams in playoff contention all have a handful of games left before the post-season, which is just the trick for igniting energy levels for even the most worn-out and banged-up veterans. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour is glad “there's a finish line now.” Getting there has been the hard part. "We can all agree it’s been pretty tiring," Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Every team’s going through it. We knew going in that it was going to be a bit of a grind of a season, and we’ve stayed with it.” Not without some stumbles along the way. Virus-related postponements mangled the schedule of just about every team in the league, including Vancouver, which missed more than two weeks and still has nine games to play through May 19. The rest of the NHL will be into the first round of playoffs by then, which is close enough to taste now. New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz likened it to running a marathon and getting to that final turn. “We are getting more and more excited for (the playoffs), and I feel that helps us,” Minnesota's Kevin Fiala said. Contenders are hoping to get healthy by the playoffs. Tampa Bay expects to get Steven Stamkos back from his injury, and 2019 MVP Nikita Kucherov could be ready to go by Game 1 after missing the entire regular season following hip surgery. Washington has been without Alex Ovechkin for all but 39 seconds for well over a week. Pittsburgh just got Evgeni Malkin back from a six-week absence. Florida has had a laundry list of injuries and still managed to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in five years. “Guys have been very good about trying to stay fresh and trying to stay rested,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We try to manage our ice time as best we can as opposed to going to practice on a day where we know that, hey, there’s not a lot of excitement in going and putting our skates back on. We’ve elected the latter half of the schedule here to have some days off and keep ourselves fresh, have morning skates and reinforce our team structure in games in video.” Some of the grind is mental, and it's especially challenging for the many players who left family back home because the season started so late, travel restrictions are in place and there are so many games in such a short period of time. Washington defenceman Zdeno Chara is one of them, and he said his wife and kids staying back in Boston has been the toughest part of his season. “I think we’re trying to do our best with the technology we have available these days," Chara said. “Obviously with the FaceTime and phone technology, you can be in touch daily. It’s different not being with them at home. Those are the sacrifices we talked about before I made that decision (to sign in Washington), and so far it’s been working.” After some fits and starts and juggling of the schedule, the NHL has worked well enough to get through its season during the pandemic. While there are questions ahead about how to handle the four Canadian teams that make the playoffs and potential border concerns, players and coaches are glad they've been able to get through the season. “We’re happy to do it,” Brind'Amour said. “The alternative is worse: not playing. You’ve just got to make do with it.” ___ AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Jonathan David, Evelyne Viens named Canada Soccer players of the month

    Jonathan David and Evelyne Viens have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for April. David, a 21-year-old forward from Ottawa, scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Ligue 1 leaders Lille over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain. Viens, a 24-year-old forward from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., recorded her first two international goals in back-to-back Canada wins before bringing her scoring touch to the National Women’s Soccer League. David, who missed three games with a torn ankle ligament injury suffered in the PSG win, also scored in a subsequent 3-2 comeback win at Olympique Lyonnais. His April 25 goal was his 11th of the Ligue 1 season, tying a record for a Canadian goal-scorer in a top-five men’s European league (Tomasz Radzinski scored 11 for Everton in the 2002-03 English Premier League season). Viens scored in a 3-0 win over Wales on April 9 and in a 2-0 victory over England four days later. After joining NJ/NY Gotham FC, she kicked off the NWSL season by scoring the added-time winner in a 4:3 Challenge Cup victory over the North Carolina Courage. Viens rejoined NJ/NY Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, after scoring 11 goals in 14 matches on loan with Paris FC in France. Canada Soccer Players of the Month April 2021 — Jonathan David an Evelyne Viens. March 2021 — Cyle Larin and Jessie Fleming. February 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky. January 2021 — Cyle Larin and Ashley Lawrence. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Is Aaron Rodgers' beef with the Packers legit? Let's dive in

    What put Green Bay at odds with its Hall of Fame quarterback? Let's break it all down.

  • The unique ability that has Canelo Alvarez on top of the boxing world

    Alvarez has that rare ability to zero in on what’s important at any given moment and push everything else aside.

  • Former rugby 7s coach in favour of releasing independent review of players complaint

    Former Canadian women's rugby sevens coach John Tait says he supports the release of the independent review into a complaint by current and former players. "I am unable to speak to any of the details of the claims and the unequivocal findings of the independent investigator," Tait said in a statement Tuesday. "However, should RC (Rugby Canada) wish to release it all publicly, I would fully support them in doing so. "I know that if the full truth came out, people will see that I have done nothing to warrant my behaviour being described as abusive in any way. It is shameful and beyond misleading for these athletes to be portraying themselves as victims in regards to how I or the program treated them.” Rugby Canada, in an April 26 release, said the third-party investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. was pursuant to its harassment and bullying policy. "The investigator noted the conduct described in the complaint reflected the experiences of the 37 NSW7s (national senior women's sevens) athletes. However, the investigator determined that the conduct referenced was not behaviour which fell within the policy's definition of harassment or bullying,'' Rugby Canada said at the time. Tait has said from the get-go that the complaints are unfounded and did not breach Rugby Canada policies. But he quit his job, saying "I no longer desire to continue as the national team head coach or in the role of high-performance director." Rugby Canada says its 2013 harassment and bullying policy, under which the players' complaint was filed, "does not allow for the report or the complaints to be made public." "This is normal and common practice for organizations to maintain confidentiality throughout the entire complaints process. This commitment to confidentiality recognizes how difficult it is to come forward with a complaint of this nature while balancing the interests of both the complainant(s) and the respondent(s). This was understood by all parties in advance." In March, the governing body approved what it calls an "updated safe sport policy manual.'' Under the new policy, "all items related to the complaint must remain confidential until the process is complete and a decision has been made." "In keeping with current practices, the policy states that decisions that result in sanctions may be shared in some instances," Rugby Canada said. "Publicly disclosing an investigative report would not be considered without the consent of all parties, as Rugby Canada continues to recognize the difficulties of coming forward in matters of this nature." The women's sevens team, which made a formal complaint in January to its governing body, says it was let down by Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy. In an April 28 statement released by captain Ghislaine Landry, the women said their complaint "explained the psychological abuse, harassment and/or bullying these athletes feel they were subjected to in the centralized training environment.'' "The national team athletes have shown true courage in coming forward to shine a light on what they have experienced in an effort to bring about meaningful change to their sport,'' the statement said. "We followed the procedures outlined in Rugby Canada's policy, which was put in place in 2013. We feel that this process failed to protect us and did not acknowledge the abuse and harassment that we believe we suffered.'' The statement was signed by the 37 women, three of whom chose to remain anonymous. The team says the 37 represent 55 per cent of the athletes who have been involved in the centralized training program in Langford, B.C. Nineteen of the 21 women listed by Rugby Canada as members of the current squad put their name to the statement. The initial complaint went to an independent review after mediation failed to produce a solution. In their April 28 statement, the players said change and accountability are needed. "We know firsthand how hard it is to speak out and how hard it is to ask for change. Athletes should never have to experience heightened anxiety, depression, racism, eating disorders, low self-worth or mental illness as part of participating in sport at any level.'' The players called for Rugby Canada "to ensure they understand our experiences and chart a pathway forward to a positive and respectful training environment.'' Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen says his organization will undertake an independent assessment of the women's sevens and other programs "to help us understand the journey and experiences of our athletes and staff involved with our national teams.'' "The goal of the assessment will be to deliver recommendations to improve our training and competition environment,'' Vansen added. The assessment will start after the Summer Olympics and the outcome will be made public, he said. Under Tait, the Canadian sevens women won bronze at the 2016 Olympics, silver at the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens and gold at the 2015 Pan American Games. The women's sevens team has been centralized since 2012 with the 47-year-old Tait, a former Canadian international, in charge. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press