The Group MD & Director of Mainfreight Limited (NZSE:MFT), Donald Braid, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Mainfreight Limited (NZSE:MFT) should definitely note that the Group MD & Director, Donald Braid, recently paid NZ$74.61 per share to buy NZ$500k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Mainfreight Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founding Owner & Executive Chairman Bruce Plested made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$3.5m worth of shares at a price of NZ$69.49 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is NZ$76.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 129.72k shares worth NZ$9.4m. But they sold 15.72k shares for NZ$1.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Mainfreight insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Mainfreight

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Mainfreight insiders own 18% of the company, worth about NZ$1.4b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Mainfreight Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mainfreight insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Mainfreight you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

