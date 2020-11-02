Group including Trump’s own former top adviser launches $6 million ad to counter ‘misinformation’ on counting votes

A group that includes President Donald Trump’s own former director of national intelligence is launching a $6 million advertising blitz starting on Election Day that’s intended to counter “disinformation” about counting votes coming from the president.

“Let our election officials do their jobs and count every vote — just like the law requires. Because this election, it isn’t up to the candidates; it’s up to us. Keep counting,” the ad says.

The ad will run on Washington, D.C. airwaves first, starting Tuesday, as the final day of voting takes place and election officials in all 50 states prepare to turn toward ensuring an accurate vote count. It will run in English and Spanish for the rest of the week nationally across CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Telemundo, and Univision.

View photos Former director of national intelligence Dan Coats testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 29, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

The National Council on Election Integrity is backing the ad. The council includes Dan Coats, who was director of national intelligence in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019, as well as former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former CIA Director Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock, former Republican Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, and retired Marine Gen. James Cartwright, who is a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, among many others.

Council spokesman Michael Beckel said that the ad is “designed to counter the misinformation and confusion about the vote-counting process.”

“November 3 is the last day for votes to be cast — not the last day for votes to be counted,” Beckel said. “The Constitution and state election laws require us to count every vote, including legally cast absentee votes. We all have a patriotic duty to make sure all voters’ voices are heard and to let state and local election officials do their jobs without outside interference.”

Although the ad never calls him out by name, the primary source for this “misinformation and confusion” is Trump, who has made several comments in recent days complaining that the winner of the presidential contest should be known the night of the election on Nov. 3.

“I don’t think it’s fair that we have to wait for a long period of time after the election," Trump said Sunday. He added that “as soon as that election's over, we're going in with our lawyers.”

Trump has been making comments like this for over a week, saying that the country “must have a final total on November 3.” But his own party has made sure that most mail votes won’t even start to be counted in three key swing states until after Election Day.

View photos U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) More

Republicans in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan blocked efforts to give election clerks sufficient time ahead of Election Day to open mail ballots as they arrived, even though a multitude of election experts from across the political spectrum was calling on them to do so, knowing that there would be a historic number mail-in ballots that would need to be counted.

Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, told Yahoo News in August that if these three states — which decided the 2016 election — did not allow mail ballots to be counted before Election Day, or prepared for counting, it would create a “really terrible situation.”