Group Eleven Provides Update on COVID-19 Response

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") today provides an update on the Company's response to the COVID-19 situation in the Republic of Ireland.

The Company has been closely monitoring the latest developments of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) through the World Health Organization and the Health Service Executive in Ireland. The safety of staff, their families, stakeholders and local communities is the Company's top priority and Group Eleven is fully committed to adopting all available measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All Group Eleven staff have been working from home since mid-March and will continue to do so for the duration of the crisis. To date, no staff member has exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, nor tested positive for the virus. The Company's 2020 fieldwork program is currently scheduled to begin in May 2020, however, Group Eleven will continue to monitor the situation to assess if start-up needs to be delayed.

On Friday, March 27th, 2020, the government of Ireland announced that all non-essential work in the country must cease until at least April 12th, 2020, subject to further notice. Earlier that day, the regulatory body responsible for mineral exploration in Ireland (the Exploration and Mining Division or "EMD") issued a statement with the following guidelines:

All Licensees shall continue to submit work reports and confidential summary of work sheets as per their current licence reporting dates;

If applicable, reports should note any effects on work and expenditure programmes from COVID-19 preventative measures; and

EMD will take into account these effects on the work programmes for each prospecting licence on a case by case basis at the time of reporting;





Based on the above directives, Group Eleven will only commence fieldwork once restrictions on non-essential work in Ireland are lifted. Regardless of whether fieldwork is or is not allowed to proceed, the Company will continue to submit regular work reports to the EMD, noting any COVID-19 related issues.

"The COVID-19 crisis is first and foremost on our minds and we are taking all necessary steps to protect our staff, their families and local communities," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "We very much appreciate the EMD providing comfort that prospecting licenses can be kept in good standing if COVID-19 related fieldwork restrictions prohibit us from fulfilling certain spending requirements, provided of course, that all other requirements are satisfied."

Group Eleven reiterates that, after non-essential work restrictions are lifted, the Company's fieldwork will employ strong precautionary measures, including social-distancing, personal protective equipment and enhanced hygiene. Any guideline updates from local or federal authorities in Ireland will be strictly implemented on a timely basis. Group Eleven will provide updates on COVID-19 impacts, as appropriate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. The Company's two key projects in Ireland include: a 75.56% interest in the Stonepark project (joint ventured with Arkle Resources plc), located near Limerick, next to one of the world's largest undeveloped zinc deposits: Pallas Green deposit; and a 60% interest in the Ballinalack project (joint ventured with Nonfemet - one of the largest zinc producers in China), located in north-east Ireland, hosting potential for a second zinc horizon in the Navan Beds. The Company's team includes accomplished mining professionals with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

