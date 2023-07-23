Group discovers unique Haliburton County apples

Apples grown in Haliburton County may be unique right down to their DNA.

And there’s a group that’s been exploring that possibility as part of the Apple Tree Identification Project (ATIP).

Highlands East township council heard when it met July 11 that 110 apple tree locations in more than 10 old orchards have been identified in the county. An orchard is of at least four trees. Hundreds of old apple trees have been discovered in Highlands East.

“I had always wondered why apple trees grow in Haliburton when we have short summer seasons, short growing seasons, and very harsh winters,” said Haliburton resident Luba Cargill, the ATIP coordinator.

She asked council for a letter of support for the project that can be used for promotional purposes. She requested that council help to rally apple tree owners to participate in ATIP and to identify apple trees on municipal property.

Council agreed to support the initiative.

“By becoming involved in this initiative, Highlands East municipality will set an example and provide important leadership for the ATIP program with beneficial results for the municipality and its residents,” she said.

The Haliburton County Master Gardeners collaborated with the University of Guelph and have identified more than 20 possible heritage apple varieties in parent and grandparent trees.

ATIP hopes to work in sync with the Master Gardeners to bring forward additional information on the apple resource so it may be identified and catalogued.

At Guelph, the local Master Gardeners group were selected to be one of four contingents to continue with DNA testing.

“Obviously, we have something in our apples’ DNA that’s unique and important,” Cargill said.

The first step in the project is the identification of apple tree locations in the county. That’s followed by intensification, to encourage arborists and Master Gardeners to help apple tree owners care for and maintain their apple trees to increase apple production of existing trees.

The third step of the project is to plant more apple trees.

And that will lead to the fourth component of the project, which is to store, process, and produce local apple products.

The ultimate goal, she said, is to contribute to food security by achieving an apple industry in Haliburton County.

“Climate change is a reality and it will come to impact resources in Haliburton County in many ways,” Cargill wrote in a letter to Highlands East council. “Most of these will likely be negative, although warming temperatures may have a positive effect on apple survival and success.”

She said every local homestead at the turn of the century had an apple orchard.

“So apple trees are very native to our Haliburton County,” Cargill said. “We just have not done a meaningful job of maintaining and caring for them and creating an industry.”

And so the Apple Blossom Tour Project was born.

“We found there were apple trees everywhere,” she said.

They’re on private and municipal land, local farms, and apple trees are especially in over-grown forested areas.

“For decades, most apple trees have been neglected,” Cargill said. “Yet, these old apple trees and old apple orchards continue to survive and produce apples. I don’t know how they accomplish that, but they just do.”

She said her favourite apple tree is located in Tory Hill Community Park. A snow plow struck that tree last winter, but it still produces fruit.

When apple trees are identified as part of the tour project, the land owners are asked if they’d like to work with the Master Gardeners in their efforts.

“So you want me to prune trees?” said Mayor Dave Burton.

ATIP participants could be told where a newly discovered apple tree is located. Then it will be mapped and the Master Gardeners will look at DNA testing of the tree in partnership with the University of Guelph.

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo