‘A group of cyclists peed all over the beer garden and stormed off without paying’

One lunchtime Cornwall local James Hare was enjoying a quiet pint at a boozer just off the Camel Trail, a scenic cycling route that winds along the Cornish river of the same name from its mouth on the Atlantic near to Padstow.

“I was in this pretty pub garden and all of these cyclists stormed in kicking up a fuss,” Hare recalls of his unhappy brush with a group of touring Mamils (middle aged men in lycra). “The group ordered food and shouted for that food to be reheated, peed all over the beer garden’s fences and hedges “rather than bothering going inside to the loo” and stormed off without paying,” Hare, 39, recounts.

Even in a county known for the thoughtless behaviour of the summer incomers locals nickname ‘emmits’ (from ‘ants’ in old Cornish), micturating Mamils were a new low point for Hare, who has lived in Cornwall for eight years and runs dog training business Puppy & Dog Training UK. “To top it off they cycled off down the Trail in this great pack bellowing ‘Cyclists coming through! Cyclists coming through!’, knocking aside pedestrians and mums with pushchairs as they went,” he recalls.

Cornwall, which has a population of 566,000, sees 3.8 million visitors in a typical year. Tourism is the backbone of Cornwall’s economy, accounting for 20 per cent of business turnover and supporting one in five jobs in the county, with these figures expected to grow in coming years. Yet the appeal of Cornwall’s crashing Atlantic coastlines, broad sandy beaches and quaint little harbours full of moss-covered fisherman’s cottages has its downsides for residents.

With one hospital for the whole of the county, Cornwall’s healthcare system is routinely overstretched by tourists who have twisted their ankles on craggy coastal paths, or have angry sunburn or jellyfish stings.

Rapid expansion of Cornish Airbnb inventory seen during the Covid staycation boom has meanwhile exacerbated Cornwall’s chronic housing crisis, while residents also cough up for the UK’s highest water bills (around £500 a year compared to the average £395), in part to account for the pressures on water supplies and the sewage system that comes with the summer tourist influx. Gallingly to Cornishfolk now in the tenth month of a hosepipe ban, residents were recently asked by provider Southwest Water to reduce their showers by a minute a day to conserve supplies for the tourist season.

Jane Hutton, 57, is “Cornwall born and bred”, a food ambassador for the county and the founder of cooking school The Functional Foodie. Hutton grew up in Saltash and now lives at Landulph, a pretty Hamlet in southeast Cornwall favoured by Airbnbers. She says moans about hapless drivers from “up country” are nothing new and in fact defined her 1970s childhood: an era before the A30 was laid out when the trip to mid Cornwall from London routinely took more than ten hours. “Tourists have always had run-ins with horses and tractors on our narrow-hedged lanes,” Hutton explains. What is new, she notes, is the vehicles’ size. “[SUV] owners ignore signs warning against driving into these tiny coastal villages like Boscastle or Polperro and think that the cottages will move out of the way for them, even though they have been there for – I don’t know – 400 years,” she says, ruefully. Hutton is resigned, as a local, to avoiding thronged spots such as St Michael’s Mount and Penzance during the summer months although she has favoured tourist-free coves that she keeps to herself. “I wouldn’t tell a tourist where they are, on pain of death,” she laughs.

If you’ve struggled to locate pound coins to feed one of the county’s antiquated parking meters you might welcome Cornwall’s roll-out of app-based parking. To Hutton, Cornwall Council’s February introduction of the privately owned JustPark app, in advance of the tourist season, is a fresh idiocy that’s designed to help tourists at the expense of elderly locals who struggle to use online services in a region with notoriously patchy phone signal.

Professor Rachel Dodds studies the impacts of overtourism at Toronto Metropolitan University. She says that very touristy regions such as Cornwall will be the “ones to watch” in coming years, as bucket-list locations trial measures to curb the worst impacts of tourism, whilst guarding the sectors’ economic benefits. Having introduced a tourist-only public loo charge in 2022, St Ives is debating the county’s first per capita tourist tax. A similar levy was introduced by Manchester in April, with Wales soon to begin its own scheme. South East Cornwall Tourism Association, Penzance & District Tourism Association and We are Bude have also joined forces to trial a pilot for compulsory registration for all rental holiday accommodation providers in their locales, in an attempt to reverse the leaching of long-let properties into the more lucrative holiday letting sector. A former St Ives council property razed for a state-of-the-art holiday home that’s now rented out for a cool £7,000 a week has become a lightning rod for the discontent of local housing activists such as First Not Second Homes, who stage marches with house-shaped cardboard boxes on their heads bearing slogans such as: “paved paradise, put up an Airbnb”. According to June 2023 ONS data, 14 per cent of the homes in Trebetherick and Whitecross on the north coast of Cornwall are holiday homes, as are 12 per cent in neighbouring Padstow and St Issey.

Dodds thinks that “tourist pledges” to treat destinations with respect, be it booking traditional hotels over Airbnbs converted from long lets once lived in by working Cornish people, promising not to litter or take photos of locals’ or their homes, will also be more prevalent in coming years. “Rewarding positive behaviour rather than moaning about bad tourists is the way to bring about real change,” she says.

Visitors’ lack of sea sense is another gripe. RNLI lifeguards save hundreds of holidaymakers each year from Cornish beaches’ deadly currents. George Stoy, 46, founder of George’s Surf School at Polzeath beach, says novice surfers often make the mistake of buying a hard surfboard on the internet and taking into Cornish white waters without skill or instruction. “They just bash people with hard boards, which aren’t permitted in the shallows, when they could rent a foam board when they get here, which is much easier to command and won’t knock anyone’s teeth out,” he says.



Wadebridge-based artist and beachlover Caroline New, 49, would like to see arrivals screened for sea sense by a staffed RNLI post on entrance to major Cornish beaches. “Tourists should stick to beaches that have lifeguards; be aware of which way the wind is blowing (if it’s out to sea there is more chance of being washed out); and read warnings boards on beaches as well as information on how to spot a riptide on the RNLI website,” she says.

Cornish GP Katherine Brown says that with surgeries no longer able to find temporary staff to cope with surging summer demand, arrivals can ease pressure on local NHS services by avoiding sunburn, not forgetting prescription medications for chronic conditions and packing a simple first aid kit with painkillers and medication for diarrhoea. She also advises sea bathers to check activist group Surfers Against Sewage’s daily pollution alerts before they venture into the waves. “We see lots of gastroenteritis and ear infections from swimming in polluted seas,” she explains.

With signs that the post-Covid Cornwall staycation boom is – if not bust – then at least less overbooked, Cornwall locals should be able to get their hands on pasties and sink their feet into their own beaches this summer. Foodie Hutton asks of 2023 season emmits that they buy from local food producers and cafés rather than from the Costa coffee shops that have popped up along the length of the A30, or Truro’s new Gregg’s – the mega bakery’s second foray into the county after being dubbed “the devil’s franchise” by locals keen to protect their native pasty economy.

Hare, who lives in Newquay, would like to see arrivals booking restaurants well in advance and thinking twice before kicking up a stink with staff; particularly the large family reunion groups who have been “a major pest” in Cornish holiday resorts since the pandemic let up. “If you’re a group of 14 do not demand that small cafés and restaurants cater for you when they’re not equipped to do so,” he says. “Instead go to properties like [landmark Newquay hotels] The Atlantic and Headland that can cater to bigger groups.” That said, he is magnanimous about the summer influxes, however entitled (or untrained of toilet) they might be. “We live in the most beautiful place in the world and you have to expect to share it, don’t you?”