Group CFO & Executive Director Petrus Myburgh Just Bought 9.0% More Shares In Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Petrus Myburgh, the Group CFO & Executive Director of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) recently shelled out UK£23k to buy stock, at UK£3.00 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 9.0%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mediclinic International

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months Mediclinic International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:MDC Recent Insider Trading June 13th 2020

Does Mediclinic International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Mediclinic International insiders have about 0.09% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.8m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mediclinic International Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Mediclinic International insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mediclinic International. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Mediclinic International has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

