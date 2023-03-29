Group caught on CCTV ‘celebrating’ murder of 22-year-old in Green Lanes are found guilty

Five men, including two 17-year-olds, who shook hands and patted each other on the back after gunning down a man in a north London street have been convicted of their part in the murder.

Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was the victim of a planned and deadly attack in Green Lanes, Haringey on the night of September 21, 2021.

Police say it is unclear if Mr Mohamud was an intended target, or the group set out to do serious harm “to anyone they perceived to be from a rival group”.

CCTV caught Mehdi Younes, 22, Abdul Mohamed, 26, Ali Ceesay, 29, and two men aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, embracing in “what can only be interpreted as an act of celebration” following the murder, Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

The footage shows the group of men congregating in an alleyway after Mr Mohamud’s death, shaking each others’ hands before hugging and patting each other on the back.

All five were convicted on Tuesday following a trial at the Old Bailey.

The group of men drove a stolen Jaguar and congregated in an alleyway in Green Lanes in the hours leading up to Mr Mohamud’s murder.

Members of the group handed over their phones to Younes so they could not be tracked to the crime scene, and he in return gave them a machete and a petrol can.

Four men, excluding Younes, used another stolen car to travel to the junction with Fairfax Road, where they parked up.

Around 10.30pm Mr Mohamud walked along the pavement before Ceesay and one of the 17-year-olds jumped out of the car and ran towards him firing a handgun.

Mr Mohamud was shot at least twice.

Two others nearby were also hit, “highlighting the chaotic nature of the attack”, the Met said.

The group fled the area in stolen vehicles and CCTV captured two teenagers attempting to set light to latex gloves they had been wearing in an attempt to destroy evidence.

“Younes was waiting for them and returned their phones. Upon receiving his mobile telephone from Younes, Abdul Mohamed made a telephone call after which the group embraced in what can only be interpreted as an act of celebration following the attack,” the Met said.

The group attempted to set fire to the stolen Jaguar to destroy evidence, but police recovered it and found a tracksuit of one of the teenagers, which also had traces of gunshot residue, partially burnt trainers and a machete sheath.

A number of latex gloves were found close to the scene of the car fire. They contained the DNA of Ceesay and Mohamed. A disposable facemask containing Ceesay’s DNA was also found.

DCI Jolley, added: “While Ceesay was the person who fired the fatal shots, all five were implicitly involved in the murder. None of them can deny that they knew the intent that night was to cause serious harm to someone and they all played their part in the fatal outcome.

“Sharmake’s family have been devastated by his murder and have shown tremendous strength and courage to support this investigation. I can only hope that these convictions will bring them some small sense of justice.”

Ali Ceesay, of no fixed address pleaded guilty on February 21 to murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following the trial at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, Mehdi Younes of Bowes Road, Abdul Mohamed of Tottenhall Road, and the two teenagers were found guilty of murder and two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

All five will be sentenced at a later date.