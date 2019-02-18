Group of Canadian heroes play baseball in -24 degree weather

It’s not every day you see a baseball game played in the snow.

Sunday in Leduc, a city just outside of Edmonton, a group of exceedingly brave folks just couldn’t wait any longer for the spring and played a game in -24 degree weather.

Snowy baseball game in Leduc, AB (via Reddit)

These guys in Leduc were playing baseball in -24 weather today… https://t.co/uF6gOZuvkS #yeg — Alberta411 (@Alberta411) February 18, 2019





That picture definitely begs some questions. Whose idea was the game? How in the world did they convince 10 other people to come out and play with them? What happened when a groundball was hit into the snow? Did the extremely low temperatures affect the flight of the ball?

For now, there are no answers, but one thing’s for certain: you’re not going to find a better example of dedication to the game.