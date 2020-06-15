Group of up to 10 teenagers 'pushed' female cyclist into canal in Birmingham - police

Police in Birmingham are appealing for witnesses after a 26-year-old woman was pushed off her bike and into a canal.

Sophie Watson said she was cycling near Edgbaston Park Road at about 6.30pm on Friday when she saw a group of boys cycle towards her.

The student at the University of Birmingham said she stayed left on the nearside of a fence but the group wouldn't budge, so she moved towards the canal.

"The first one said 'you're getting pushed in' and then maybe the sixth just pushed me in," she said.

"Me, my bike and all my belongings were in the canal and they continued cycling and laughing.

"After I'd pulled myself and bike out, I continued on along the canal when I saw another drenched woman ahead... two men had helped her out."

Ms Watson suffered bruises to her legs and ankle.

West Midlands Police said the group was made of about eight to 10 "white and mixed race boys" between the ages of 14 and 16.

They said the group cycled off between the stations of University and Five Ways.

Police said they understood another female cyclist was pushed into the water around the same time on Friday, while officers have seen reports of similar incidents on social media.

Ms Watson also said five other women had contacted her with similar stories.

"I'm now feeling apprehensive about cycling in secluded areas, but then I'm mostly forced to mingle with motor traffic," she said.

"I'm concerned they were attacking women and I'm worried other women will stop cycling altogether. Women cycle at a ratio of 1:3 to men in Birmingham."

Investigations and patrols of the area are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police online or call 101 and quote reference number 20BW/136078G/20. Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.