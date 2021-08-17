Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Group 1 Automotive is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$769m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Group 1 Automotive has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Group 1 Automotive

roce

In the above chart we have measured Group 1 Automotive's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Group 1 Automotive here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Group 1 Automotive Tell Us?

Group 1 Automotive is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 50%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Group 1 Automotive thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 26%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Group 1 Automotive has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Group 1 Automotive's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Group 1 Automotive has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 225% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Group 1 Automotive can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Group 1 Automotive (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

Group 1 Automotive is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.