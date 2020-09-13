‘Groundless’ trial for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed

A new trial faced by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iran has been postponed at short notice with no future date set.

The 42-year-old mother-of-one has been detained in Iran since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe previously said Sunday’s trial would hear charges of spreading anti-government propaganda, in a case officials dropped in December 2017, after a visit from the then-foreign secretary Boris Johnson, but reopened in May 2018.

NAZANIN UPDATE This morning I spoke to Nazanin’s husband Richard. Her “trial” has been postponed and will not happen today. She is relieved, frustrated, stressed and angry. Once again she’s being treated like a bargaining chip. More info will follow later today #FreeNazanin — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) September 13, 2020

But on Sunday he confirmed that the trial has been postponed and no new date has been set.

Amnesty International UK accused the Iranian authorities of “playing cruel political games” with Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and called on the UK Government to make it their “absolute priority” to get her home for Christmas.

MP Tulip Siddiq said: “This morning I spoke to Nazanin’s husband Richard.

“Her ‘trial’ has been postponed and will not happen today.

“She is relieved, frustrated, stressed and angry.

“Once again she’s being treated like a bargaining chip..”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokeswoman said: “We welcome the deferral of this groundless court hearing, and call on Iran to make Nazanin’s release permanent so that she can return to her family in the UK.”

This week Mr Johnson described the decision to bring new charges as “indefensible and unacceptable”, according to Downing Street.

Mr Ratcliffe has said the new charges against his wife were further evidence she is being held for “political leverage” amid a multimillion pound dispute between Britain and Iran.

Having been moved to house arrest in March, when thousands of prisoners were granted clemency and released from Iranian jails amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was returned to court on Tuesday only months from her expected release date and told she would face a second trial.

Leanna Burnard, legal officer at Redress, which has acted as legal representatives for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband, said: “The complete absence of the rule of law in this case ensures that Nazanin is held in a constant state of stress, not knowing if she might be returned to prison or when she might see her husband and daughter again.

“This amounts to psychological torture, and places Iran in breach of its obligations under international human rights law.

“The Iranian regime has been intermittently threatening Nazanin with a second trial for three years.

“In denying her the most basic due process, Iran continues to flout its fundamental obligations under international law and Iranian law.

“Today’s events are further confirmation of what we have long known – that Nazanin is being held as a pawn for political leverage.”

“The UK Government promised to protect Nazanin’s rights when it granted her diplomatic protection last year.

“It is critical that it maintain pressure on Iran and assert its right to attend the trial when it takes place.”

