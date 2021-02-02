It's Groundhog Day, So Naturally Everyone Is Making The Same Joke
Today is officially Groundhog Day, and it’s hitting people a lot harder than usual this year.
People rushed to make the same joke about the classic Bill Murray film on Twitter on 2 February, as we all woke up to another day of the coronavirus pandemic.
The classic 1993 comedy movie sees Bill’s character, cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors, reliving the same day again and again and again, after becoming trapped in a time loop while covering an annual Groundhog Day event in Pennsylvania.
Groundhog Day is a popular tradition observed in the United States and Canada on 2 February, which derives from a superstition that if a groundhog emerges from its hole and sees its shadow and goes back into its hole, it means winter will persist for six more weeks.
But more recently the term Groundhog Day has come to refer to feelings of déjà vu thanks to the film – and after nearly a year of living under Covid restrictions, the date felt particularly significant this year and had everyone referencing the movie on Twitter...
Of all the Groundhog Days, #GroundhogDay 2021 is definitely the Groundhoggiest. pic.twitter.com/GZPWKFqVtf
— Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) February 2, 2021
Happy #GroundhogDay! pic.twitter.com/WzwX44gm8d
— Art House Memes (@arthausmemes) February 2, 2021
Welcome to 2021, where #GroundhogDay feels like a documentary. pic.twitter.com/3p1EbW08ea
— Ewan McGee (@Ewan_McGee) February 2, 2021
It really feels like it...💤 #groundhogday #billmurray #endlessrepeat pic.twitter.com/8HmxWxWfoz
— Garrow Hill (@Garrowhillband) February 2, 2021
The most appropriate day of the year: It’s #GroundhogDay again! pic.twitter.com/Qg2VXs4j1n
— IEngineer_CAH (@IEngineer_CAH) February 2, 2021
Day, March 300th 2020... everyday is #GroundhogDay. pic.twitter.com/pRgepuwhyS
— Sherlock -RP +21- (@ShezaHolmes) February 2, 2021
What if we wake up tomorrow & it’s #GroundhogDay 2020‽ pic.twitter.com/JKJjZb3RLN
— polly d (@TheDesignerd) February 1, 2021
Morning and Happy Groundhog Day, everybody! I bet it feels like we’ve been celebrating this one for ages 😂
Have a great day xx#GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/l7jv33MOeG
— Rebecca Chase 💙 (@rebeccahchase) February 2, 2021
Ummm... officially today at least 🙄 #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/t3sNBcMBUV
— Claire Doyle (@CDoyleMarketing) February 2, 2021
To be honest #GroundhogDay is a little bit to close to the bone this year pic.twitter.com/2g4bL6mqdJ
— Dee 🎀💋 (@bows_and_bands) February 2, 2021
So today is officially Groundhog Day... Think we can all relate to this now! #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/PW6eX4ikjN
— Sue Montgomery (@suejmontgomery) February 2, 2021
To celebrate the Groundhoggiest of Groundhog Days, Sky Cinema is showing the film on loop all day today too...
Sky movies are doing it right today! 🎬 #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/K4mKkZDtp1
— Sarah✨ (@Sazzyness) February 2, 2018
Sky Cinema Comedy's schedule on the Television & Radio page of today's @IrishTimes #groundhogday #groundhogday2021 pic.twitter.com/JH1Swj0swf
— David Cochrane (@davidcochrane) February 2, 2021
It’s #GroundhogDay and Sky Cinema Comedy Channel is showing Groundhog Day on repeat all day long. pic.twitter.com/1r7NQNyKuz
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 2, 2019
Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to listen to Sonny and Cher’s I Got You Babe on repeat.
