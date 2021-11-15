Groundbreaking for 26 Social and Affordable Housing Units for Semi-independent Seniors in Weedon

WEEDON, QC, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Government of Canada marked the groundbreaking of the Coopérative d'habitation du Ruisseau Weedon. This project will create 26 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Weedon.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead attended this groundbreaking event on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. Also in attendance were Eugène Gagné, Mayor of Weedon and Luc Ouellet, President of the Coopérative d'habitation du Ruisseau Weedon.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is providing $2.3 million through its Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). The Municipality of Weedon is investing more than $764,000 in this project.

The two-storey building will feature an elevator, a community room and a dining room. Work has just begun, and the Coopérative d'habitation du Ruisseau Weedon is expected to welcome its first tenants toward the end of summer 2022.

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our seniors, who have shaped our country, were among the most affected by COVID-19. Now, more than ever, it's important that we work together to support them. That's why our government is proud to support projects like this one through our National Housing Strategy."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"It's important to recognize the vitality that seniors continue to bring to their communities. Projects like this one by Coopérative d'habitation du Ruisseau Weedon enable seniors to remain in their community much longer thanks to its affordable and adapted housing, as well as nearby services. I salute the engagement shown by the people of Weedon, who will continue to benefit from the knowledge of citizens who know the area better than anyone else."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead

"As a major, large-scale project for the Municipality of Weedon, the Coopérative d'habitation du Ruisseau is proving to be of great importance to seniors living in the Municipality of Weedon. This will enable them to stay in their community longer and thereby meet a need that is often expressed by seniors. The Municipality of Weedon is very proud of its volunteers' involvement and of having contributed to this project's success."

Eugène Gagné, Mayor of Weedon

"Making such a project a reality starts with an idea that sprouts in the minds of a few people. This grows into a group of volunteers with diverse expertise ready to put in many hours of work over a long period of time. A technical team then helps deliver the project and connects the various stakeholders. While the community and Municipality of Weedon made extraordinary contributions, this project would not have been possible without the invaluable involvement of the governments of Quebec and Canada. The result: 26 units for seniors. This project will have a significant social impact for the citizens of Weedon and its surrounding areas by allowing them to remain in their community."

Luc Ouellet, President of the Coopérative d'habitation du Ruisseau Weedon

