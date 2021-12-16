GROUNDBREAKING FOR 16 HABITAT FAMILIES IN BRANTFORD

BRANTFORD, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The pandemic has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, as communities across the country, including Brantford, are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, December 16, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for CMHC, Kevin Davis, Mayor of Brantford, along with Julia Deans, President and CEO for Habitat for Humanity Canada, and Brian Elliot, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario, announced a $1.6M investment from the federal government that will support the construction of 16 new, affordable homes at 200 Brantwood Park Rd. in Brantford.

The new housing project will help 16 families realize their dream of homeownership, and the building will also be energy efficient. This project will be completed in 3 phases for a total of 56 units and of those units, 32 will be dedicated to Habitat recipients.

The federal government's investment of $100,000 per household for phase one, targets 16 families consisting of two parents, single parents and individuals with accessibility needs. With the help of volunteers, each of these families will work hands-on in building the homes that they will eventually be living in.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible through a three-year $32.4 million partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada under the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

The National Housing Strategy's NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our Government is committed to helping those who need it most, which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a real difference in the lives of families here in Brantford and everywhere in Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"The 56 new homes at 200 Brantwood Park Rd built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario is an important step for Brantford. These 56 new homes will help families feel safe and provide stability which everyone is entitled. This also marks just the beginning in our work to ensure affordable housing for all of Brantford with the investment from the federal government making it possible to continue this important work." – Kevin Davis, Mayor of Brantford

"Our partnership with CMHC ensures more families can access decent and affordable housing along with the social and economic benefits that come with affordable homeownership. These are not just investments in housing – these are investments in the health and stability of families and their communities." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

"Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario is grateful to be recognized as a critical part of the affordable housing solution in the communities we serve. Together, we are removing barriers to homeownership for hardworking lower income individuals and families from diverse backgrounds in Brantford. The funding from CMHC for this build will allow Habitat Heartland to build strength, stability, and self-reliance for everyone that will call 200 Brantwood Park Drive home." – Brian Elliot, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario

Quick facts:

This project marks the largest multi-unit homebuilding project in the history of Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario Brant-Norfolk Chapter.

With a budget of $13.2 billion, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

