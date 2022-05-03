Ground Penetrating Radar Market Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Benefits of ground penetrating radar (GPR) systems over traditional technologies and rise in concerns related to safety & protection of underground utilities drive the growth of the global ground penetrating radar market. North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share. Massive manufacturing interruptions across Europe and ban on export activities of Chinese parts restrained the growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portland, OR, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ground penetrating radar market generated $0.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Benefits of ground penetrating radar (GPR) systems over traditional technologies such as radiography, rise in concerns related to safety & protection of underground utilities, and demand for a wide range of applications such as transportation infrastructure, concrete investigation, disaster inspection, municipal inspection, geology & environment, and archaeology drive the growth of the global ground penetrating radar market. However, lack of skilled workforce for operating GPR equipment restraint the market growth. On the other hand, modernization of existing infrastructure presents opportunities in the next few years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Owing to lockdown restrictions imposed in many countries, there were interruptions in manufacturing activities. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain led to shortage of raw materials. This factor also impacted manufacturing activities.

The demand for applications such as concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure, archaeology, and others reduced considerably due to stoppage of operations during the lockdown. However, the demand recovered post-lockdown.

Massive manufacturing interruptions across Europe and ban on export activities of Chinese parts restrained growth opportunities for the market during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global ground penetrating radar market based on component, offering, type, application, and region. Based on component, the control unit segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share. However, the antenna segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the handheld systems segment contributed to the highest share of the global ground penetrating radar market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cart-based systems segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global ground penetrating radar market analyzed in the research include Chemring Group, Guideline Geo, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., IDS Georadar, Hilti, Penetradar Corp., Leica Geosystems AG, Geoscanners, Radiodetection, and Utsi Electronics Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

