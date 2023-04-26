Ground cumin recalled over salmonella contamination concerns
Tubs of ground cumin distributed by Lipari Foods were recalled after investigators discovered potential salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The six-ounce tubs of cumin were all dispensed as generic products with "distributed by Lipari Foods" listed on the label, according to the FDA's warning.
Investigators believe the cumin tubs were in stores in 16 states across the U.S.
So far, no reported illnesses have been linked to the potentially contaminated batches.
Details on the Lipari ground cumin recall
The cumin tubs were distributed to retail stores in the following states, according to the FDA:
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Michigan
Missouri
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Texas
Virginia
Wisconsin
The cumin was sold in six-ounce tubs.
Each had a lot code of: 220914601.
The cumin had a 'best by' date of: 09/2024.
Each had this UPC code: 094776212620.
What to do if you bought contaminated cumin
Anyone who bought the cumin should return it to the point of purchase.
Customers with questions can call 800-729-3354, 8:15-4:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ground cumin recall from Lipari Foods, salmonella contamination feared