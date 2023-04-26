Ground cumin recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

Tubs of ground cumin distributed by Lipari Foods were recalled after investigators discovered potential salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The six-ounce tubs of cumin were all dispensed as generic products with "distributed by Lipari Foods" listed on the label, according to the FDA's warning.

Investigators believe the cumin tubs were in stores in 16 states across the U.S.

So far, no reported illnesses have been linked to the potentially contaminated batches.

Details on the Lipari ground cumin recall

The cumin tubs were distributed to retail stores in the following states, according to the FDA:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

The cumin was sold in six-ounce tubs.

Each had a lot code of: 220914601.

The cumin had a 'best by' date of: 09/2024.

Each had this UPC code: 094776212620.

What to do if you bought contaminated cumin

Anyone who bought the cumin should return it to the point of purchase.

Customers with questions can call 800-729-3354, 8:15-4:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

