Grossman leads Tigers past Rangers 7-3 for series split

  • Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez slides safely to score ahead of the tag of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim at home plate in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Texas Rangers pitcher Dennis Santana throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Lange throws against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, right, argues with home plate umpire Jansen Visconti in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers left fielder Robbie Grossman hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman celebrates his three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro reacts to being hit by a Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning pitch in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DAVE HOGG
·2 min read
In this article:
DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 Sunday to split the four-game series.

The Tigers and their league-worst offense scored five or more runs in consecutive games for the first time this season. Detroit had lost six straight before winning 14-7 Saturday.

For the second day in a row, the Rangers hit a homer in the first — this time, it was Corey Seager — only to let Grossman homer during a three-run reply in the bottom of the inning.

Dane Dunning (1-5) walked Victor Reyes to start the inning, then hit Harold Castro before Grossman slugged his second homer in 24 hours and second of the season.

Nathaniel Lowe's RBI single made it 3-2 in the fourth, and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch took out opener Drew Hutchison after Marcus Semien's two-out single in the fifth.

Alex Lange walked Seager before Adolis Garcia tied it with a hit.

Detroit regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. A single, a walk and a pair of force outs at second base left the Tigers with two on and two out. Rookie Riley Greene drew a walk, loading the bases and bringing Dennis Santana out of the Rangers bullpen.

Detroit's other hyped hitting prospect, Spencer Torkelson, dropped a two-run single into shallow center to put the Tigers up 5-3.

Torkelson scored on a fielder's choice in the eighth to make it 6-3 and Grossman added an RBI single later in the inning.

Detroit's bullpen took over at that point, only allowing one walk in the final four innings.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Dunning is now winless in his last 20 road starts, including 19 for Texas. It is the longest streak in Rangers history.

GREENE LIGHT

Greene had two walks and two singles in his major league debut Saturday and followed that up with two more walks Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Texas is off Monday before starting a two-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Martin Perez (4-2, 2.10) is scheduled to face Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.04) on Tuesday.

Tigers: Detroit opens a three-game series in Boston on Monday, with Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28) pitching against Boston's Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

