The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LK, TVTY and ZM

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)

Investors Affected: May 17, 2019 - April 6, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Luckin Coffee Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Luckin's financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from "other products" were inflated; (ii) Luckin's financial results thus overstated the Company's financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)

Investors Affected: March 8, 2019 - February 19, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tivity Health, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity's Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity's revenues; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

Investors Affected: April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

