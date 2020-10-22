The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLNK, UPLCQ and GTX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Investors Affected: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Blink Charging Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/blink-charging-company-loss-submission-form/?id=10402&from=1

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (OTC PINK:UPLCQ)

Investors Affected: April 3, 2017 - August 8, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ultra Petroleum Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Ultra's proved reserves were materially overstated and, therefore, worth hundreds of millions of dollars less than represented; (b) Ultra's proved undeveloped reserves were of de minimis value because they contained low-quality deposits that lacked a commercially viable path to development; (c) Ultra was unable to meet the production and development estimates provided to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis; (d) Ultra was unable to withstand even a modest downturn in the price of natural gas because, inter alia, Ultra's business had less financial and production flexibility than claimed; and (e) Ultra did not have the technical or financial capabilities or available asset base to sustainably grow its oil and natural gas production by any meaningful amount.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ultra-petroleum-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=10402&from=1

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Investors Affected: October 1, 2018 - September 18, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Garrett Motion Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (2) as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Garrett's ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/garrett-motion-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10402&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm

Story continues