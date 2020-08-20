The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WRCDF, BAYRY and ERII

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Wirecard AG (OTCMKT:WRCDF)

Investors Affected : August 17, 2015 - June 24, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Wirecard AG. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wirecard overstated its cash balances during the Class Period, falsely claiming €1.9 billion of cash in a trust account that was missing; (2) Wirecard overstated its financial results during the Class Period, including revenue and EBITDA; (3) Wirecard did not have adequate risk management or countermeasures; (4) the Company's external auditor failed to audit Wirecard in accordance with applicable auditing principles; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about Wirecard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/wirecard-ag-loss-submission-form/?id=8722&from=1

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKT:BAYRY)

Lawsuit on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Bayer American Depositary Receipts between May 23, 2016 and March 19, 2019.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following its acquisition of Monsanto Company, Bayer could be at risk of suffering billions of dollars in judgments and reputational damage if the lawsuits brought against Monsanto alleging that exposure to its glyphosate-based Roundup product caused cancer were successful, 2) a result, Defendants' positive statements about the prospects of the Monsanto acquisition and the benefits it would create for Bayer's business were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bayer-aktiengesellschaft-loss-submission-form/?id=8722&from=1

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Investors Affected : August 2, 2017 - June 29, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Energy Recovery, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of the Company's VorTeq technology than Schlumberger Technology Corp., which had exclusive rights to the use of VorTeq (ii) these differences created substantial risk of early termination of the Company's exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (iii) accordingly, the revenue guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/energy-recovery-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8722&from=1

