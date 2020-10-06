The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PLAN, POR and NNOX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Investors Affected : November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Anaplan Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) as a result, Anaplan’s financial guidance for “calculated billings growth” was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/anaplan-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=9862&from=1

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Investors Affected : April 24, 2020 - August 24, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Portland General Electric Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3)as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/portland-general-electric-company-loss-submission-form/?id=9862&from=1

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Investors Affected : August 21, 2020 - September 15, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=9862&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

