The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, CODX and IDEX

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Affected: April 5, 2020 - May 5, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Wells Fargo & Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (ii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company's litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Investors Affected: February 25, 2020 - May 15, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. According to the filed complaint, Co-Diagnostics and its directors and officers (including PhD-level scientists who should know better) made continual, knowing, and willful misstatements about the Company's main product, a Covid-19 diagnostic test. These misstatements had the effect of pumping up the price of Co-Diagnostics' stock while Company officers and directors exercised low-priced options and dumped their stock into the market. Co-Diagnostics' fraudulent misstatements displayed a disregard for basic scientific principles and caused investors to lose millions of dollars.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Investors Affected: March 20, 2020 - June 25, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ideanomics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ideanomics' Mobile Energy Global Division in Qingdao, China (the "MEG Center") was not "a one million square foot EV expo center" as the Company had stated in press releases; (ii) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (iii) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strongly as Ideanomics had represented; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

