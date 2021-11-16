The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EAR, HYZN and NVAX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Eargo shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering of common stock conducted on or around October 15, 2020 (the "Offering"); and/or (b) shares of Eargo common stock between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Eargo, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=21263&from=1

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Investors Affected: January 23, 2021 - September 27, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Hyzon Motors Inc f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=21263&from=1

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Investors Affected: March 2, 2021 - October 19, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Novavax, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus; (ii) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated Emergency Use Authorization regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/novavax-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=21263&from=1

