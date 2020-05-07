The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MESA, NCLH and GOSS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Mesa Air Group Incorporated (MESA)

Investors Affected: shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with Mesa Air Group's August 2018 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Mesa Air Group Incorporated. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the initial public offering; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/mesa-air-group-incorporated-loss-submission-form/?id=6410&from=1

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Investors Affected: February 20, 2020 - March 12, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=6410&from=1

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

Investors Affected: common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer's documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Gossamer Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6410&from=1

