The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FITB, IQ and LOPE

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Investors Affected : February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Fifth Third Bancorp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

The IQ lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) iQIYI American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about March 29, 2018; or (b) iQIYI securities between March 29, 2018, and April 7, 2020.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in iQIYI, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Investors Affected : January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because, following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

