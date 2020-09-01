The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GEO, JCOM and FSLY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Investors Affected : February 27, 2020 - June 16, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in The GEO Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/the-geo-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8980&from=1

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Investors Affected : October 5, 2015 - June 29, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in J2 Global, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; (3) several so-called independent members of the Company' board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/j2-global-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8980&from=1

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Investors Affected : May 6, 2020 - August 5, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Fastly, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fastly's largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials; (2) there was a material risk that Fastly's business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/fastly-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8980&from=1

