The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ENPH, GEO and FE

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2019 - June 17, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Enphase Energy, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) the Company's reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/enphase-energy-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8435&from=1

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Investors Affected: February 27, 2020 - June 16, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in The GEO Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/the-geo-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8435&from=1

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Investors Affected: February 21, 2017 - July 21, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in FirstEnergy Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the legislative "solutions" that defendants claimed would resolve problems with the Company's nuclear facilities were centered on an illicit campaign to corrupt high-profile state legislators and thus secure legislation favoring the FirstEnergy; (2) over roughly three years, FirstEnergy and its affiliates funneled more than $60 million to prominent state politicians and lobbyists, including Ohio Speaker Larry Householder, in order to secure the passage of Ohio House Bill 6, which provided a $1.3 billion ratepayer-funded bailout to keep the Company's failing nuclear facilities in operation; (3) defendants falsely represented that they were complying with state and federal laws and regulations regarding regulatory matters throughout the Class Period, exposing the Company and its investors to the extreme risks of reputational, legal, and financial harm; (4) as a result of defendants' false statements and omissions, FirstEnergy insiders were able to sell more than $17 million worth of their FirstEnergy shares at artificially inflated prices.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/firstenergy-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=8435&from=1

