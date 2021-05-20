The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOS, KRMD and DNMR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Investors Affected : July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in SOS Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/sos-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=15986&from=1

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Investors Affected : August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Repro Med Systems, Inc . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15986&from=1

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Investors Affected : October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Danimer Scientific, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/danimer-scientific-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15986&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





