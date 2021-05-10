The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VRM, CAN and CS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Investors Affected: June 9, 2020 - March 3, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Vroom, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/vroom-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15641&from=1

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Investors Affected: February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Canaan Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19") sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 ("3Q20") sales.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=15641&from=1

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Investors Affected: October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Credit Suisse Group AG. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form/?id=15641&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





