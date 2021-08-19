The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SRAC, JRVR and ATHA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Investors Affected : October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Stable Road's acquistion target, Momentus's 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus's own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (b) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus's Chief Executive Officer a national security threat, jeopardizing his continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus's launch schedule and business prospects; (c) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (d) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/stable-road-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=18722&from=1

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Investors Affected : August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=18722&from=1

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and/or purchased common stock in or traceable to the Company's registration statement issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering priced at $17.00 per share.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Athira Pharma, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the research conducted by Defendant Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas' scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary in order to make the statements made not misleading.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/athira-pharma-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18722&from=1

