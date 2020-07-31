The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, CEMI and KL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Affected : April 5, 2020 - May 5, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Wells Fargo & Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (ii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company's litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/wells-fargo-company-loss-submission-form/?id=8305&from=1

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Investors Affected : March 12, 2020 - June 16, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. According to the filed complaint, defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Chembio's stock price and operated as a fraud or deceit by misrepresenting the efficacy of the Company's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 test. Defendants allegedly achieved this by making false statements about Chembio's DPP COVID-19 test, although they knew or at least recklessly disregarded that there were material performance concerns with the test. When defendants' prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Chembio stock fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of Chembio's stock price.

Story continues

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/chembio-diagnostics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8305&from=1

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Investors Affected : January 8, 2018 - November 25, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (ii) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (iii) the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=8305&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/599833/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-WFC-CEMI-and-KL



