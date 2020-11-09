The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LX, CLNC and NXTC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Lexinfintech Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Lexin American depositary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 21, 2017; or (b) Lexin securities between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Lexinfintech Holdings, Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company's business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lexinfintech-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=10796&from=1

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and/or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Colony Credit pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's false and/or misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the combination of Colony NorthStar, Inc., NorthStar Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and NorthStar Real Estate Income II, Inc. on or about February 1, 2018 (the "Merger").

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the credit quality of certain of the Company's assets had deteriorated prior to the Merger, and were continuing to deteriorate at the time of the Merger; (ii) certain of the Company's loans, including four loans of approximately $261 million related to a New York hotel, were substantially impaired, there was insufficient collateral to secure the loans, and it was unlikely that the loans would be repaid; (iii) as a result, the valuation attributed to certain of the Company's assets was overstated; (iv) that certain of the assets contributed as part of the Merger were of substantially lower value than reflected in the Company's financial statements and the Registration Statement; (v) as a result, the Company's financial condition, including its book value, was materially overstated; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements in the Registration Statement about the Company's business, operations, and prospect were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/colony-credit-real-estate-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10796&from=1

Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

The Nextcure lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) securities: (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive; and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to the company's secondary public offering declared effective on November 14, 2019.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Nextcure, Inc. Throughout the class period defendants' statements were materially misleading because the data Defendants possessed on its principle product candidate, NC318, showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses. Had the truth been revealed, the market would have seen that NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types, that the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all), and, as a result, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.

