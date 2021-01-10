The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TILE, LRN and KNDI
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)
Investors Affected : March 2, 2018 - September 28, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Interface, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) consequently, Interface, inter alia, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share ("EPS") in 2015 and 2016; (iii) Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the SEC with respect to the foregoing issues since at least as early as November 2017, had impeded the SEC's investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company's wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/interface-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12049&from=1
K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)
Investors Affected : April 27, 2020 - September 18, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in K12 Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructures, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (ii) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer system; (iii) K12 was unable provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; and (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted facts.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/k12inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12049&from=1
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Investors Affected : March 15, 2019 - November 27, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms length relationship with Kandi; (ii) the majority of Kandi's sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi's reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company's reputation and valuation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kandi-technologies-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12049&from=1
