The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QD, HPQ and AAN

Qudian Inc. (QD)

Investors Affected : December 13, 2018 - January 15, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Qudian Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) regulatory developments in China threatened to negatively impact Qudian's fiscal full year 2019 ("FY19") financial results; (ii) Qudian's business was unprepared to mitigate the risks associated with these regulatory changes; (iii) as a result, Qudian's loan portfolio was plagued by growing delinquency rates; (iv) all of the foregoing made Qudian's repeated assertions concerning its FY19 financial guidance unrealistic; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

Investors Affected : February 23, 2017 - October 3, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in HP Inc. According to the filed complaint, defendants knew that HP's "four-box" model for measuring its supplies business was severely deficient and not a strong predictor of supplies demand and outcomes because HP lacked telemetry data from its commercial printers and had to use unreliable and stagnant market share data to develop assumptions for the four-box model. The complaint further alleges that defendants knew the lack of telemetry data for commercial printing was a critical shortcoming of the four-box model because HP possessed telemetry data on its personal printing side and knew it was a necessary element for an accurate understanding of the supplies channel. As a result, the supplies inventory in the Company's channel exceeded demand by at least $100 million and HP's supplies revenue growth was grossly inflated.

Aarons, Inc. (AAN)

Investors Affected : March 2, 2018 - February 19, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Aarons, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (ii) consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive Leasing ("Progressive") and Aaron's Business ("AB") segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (iii) consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (iv) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

