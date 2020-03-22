The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LK, BDX and CAN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)

Investors Affected : November 13, 2019 - January 31, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Luckin Coffee Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Luckin's financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from "other products" were inflated; (ii) Luckin's financial results thus overstated the Company's financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/luckin-coffee-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=5769&from=1

Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX)

Investors Affected : November 5, 2019 - February 5, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Becton Dickinson & Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Becton's Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to "make enhancements;" (3) the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/becton-dickinson-company-loss-submission-form/?id=5769&from=1

Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Investors Affected : publicly traded securities of Canaan, including its American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's November 20, 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Canaan Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported "strategic cooperation" was actually a transaction with a related party; (2) the company's financial health was worse than what was actually reported; (3) the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the initial public offering, many of which were small or suspicious businesses; and (4) several of the Company's largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=5769&from=1

