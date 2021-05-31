The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CAN, CCIV and CCXI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Investors Affected : February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Canaan Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 (“4Q19”) sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 (“3Q20”) sales.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=16371&from=1

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Investors Affected : January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/churchill-capital-corp-iv-loss-submission-form/?id=16371&from=1

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Investors Affected : November 26, 2019 - May 3, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ChemoCentryx, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16371&from=1

