The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AEP, POR and NXTC

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Investors Affected : November 2, 2016 - July 24, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in American Electric Power Company, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company covertly participated in the "the largest public corruption case in Ohio history"; (2) the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6 ("HB6"), which benefited the Company and its coal-fired generation assets; (3) the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company's involvement; (4) the Company aided in subverting a citizens' ballot initiative to repeal HB6; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements regarding the Company's regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading; 6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny; (7) the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal, and financial harm; (8) the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought brought by HB6; (9) as opposed to the its repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, the Company sought a dirty energy bailout; (10) as opposed to the Company's repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers' interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers' bills; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Investors Affected : April 24, 2020 - August 24, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Portland General Electric Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3)as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

The Nextcure lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) securities: (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive; and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to the company's secondary public offering declared effective on November 14, 2019.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Nextcure, Inc. Throughout the class period defendants' statements were materially misleading because the data Defendants possessed on its principle product candidate, NC318, showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses. Had the truth been revealed, the market would have seen that NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types, that the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all), and, as a result, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.

