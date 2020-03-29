The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JELD, CRON and XP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (JELD)

Investors Affected : January 26, 2017 - October 15, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s products, including doors, did not compete against other manufacturers on price, contrary to Jeld-Wen's representations; (2) the market in which the Company sells its doors is not “highly competitive” as the Company claimed; (3) Jeld-Wen’s strong margins and anticipated margin growth were not, as the Company claimed, attributed to changes they had made in Jeld-Wen’s business operations and strategies; and (4) Jeld-Wen failed to disclose the Company’s anti competitive conduct. Because of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/jeld-wen-holding-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=5841&from=1

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Investors Affected : May 9, 2019 - March 2, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Cronos Group Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company’s ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=5841&from=1

XP Inc. (XP)

Investors Affected : or otherwise acquired XP’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP’s December 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in XP Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/xp-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=5841&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583054/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-JELD-CRON-and-XP



