The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, FSCT and PPC

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Affected: April 5, 2020 - May 5, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Wells Fargo & Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (ii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company's litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/wells-fargo-company-loss-submission-form/?id=8325&from=1

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Investors Affected: February 6, 2020 - May 15, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Forescout Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing a significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Forescout's planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/forescout-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=8325&from=1

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

Investors Affected: February 9, 2017 - June 3, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) the Company received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/pilgrims-pride-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=8325&from=1

