The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAFC, GOSS and BIDU

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

Investors Affected : August 12, 2019 - January 28, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Hanmi Financial Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/hanmi-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=6468&from=1

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

The GOSS lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased GOSS common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer's documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Gossamer Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6468&from=1

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Investors Affected : March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Baidu, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/baidu-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6468&from=1

