The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WWE, I and BBBY

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Investors Affected : February 7, 2019 - February 5, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Defendants perpetrated a fraudulent scheme which: (i) deceived the investing public regarding WWE's business and prospects; (ii) artificially inflated the price of WWE Class A common stock; (iii) permitted certain senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares at fraud inflated prices; and (iv) caused the public to purchase WWE Class A common stock at artificially inflated prices.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

Investors Affected : November 5, 2019 - November 18, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Intelsat SA. The complaint filed against BC Partners, its individual partners and directors of Intelsat Raymond Svider and Justice Bateman, and Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (and its related entities) alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Silver Lake and its fellow defendants violated the Exchange Act by selling a block of Intelsat's shares while holding material non-public information, including the fact that the Company had met with the Federal Communications Commission (the "FCC") on November 5, 2019 to discussed the sale of spectrum controlled by Intelsat for future "5G" use (the "C-Band"). The FCC opposed Intelsat's proposal for a private sale of the C-Band, preferring a public auction. The FCC announced a public auction of the C-Band on November 18, 2019, contrary to Intelsat's wishes, its stock dropped 40%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Investors Affected : October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

