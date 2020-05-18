The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EHTH, SERV and GSX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Investors Affected : March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in eHealth, Inc. The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6642&from=1

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Investors Affected : February 26, 2019 - November 4, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster's financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6642&from=1

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Investors Affected : June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in GSX Techedu Inc . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gsx-techedu-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6642&from=1

