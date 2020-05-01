The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAFC, DNK and WORX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

Investors Affected : August 12, 2019 - January 28, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Hanmi Financial Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/hanmi-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=6283&from=1

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

Investors Affected : American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of Phoenix pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 2020 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited. According to the filed complaint, the documents Phoenix Tree issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") omitted or otherwise misrepresented the nature and level of renter complaints the Company had received before and as of the IPO, as well as the demand in the Chinese residential rental market and the Company's exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of the coronavirus in China - particularly in Wuhan - at the time of the IPO. After the IPO, reports emerged indicating that Phoenix was experiencing ongoing problems due to the coronavirus, which was causing financial and other harm to tenants.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/phoenix-tree-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=6283&from=1

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Investors Affected : April 13, 2020 - April 17, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in SCWorx Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/scworx-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=6283&from=1

