The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SLQT, KPLT and HNST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Investors Affected: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Selectquote, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20119&from=1

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Investors Affected: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Katapult Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20119&from=1

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in The Honest Company, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/the-honest-company-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20119&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/666800/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SLQT-KPLT-and-HNST



