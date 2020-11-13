The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BMRN, WFC and RTX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Investors Affected: February 28, 2020 - August 18, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus gene therapy, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10922&from=1

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Affected: October 13, 2017 - October 13, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Wells Fargo & Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) although defendants reassured investors that Wells Fargo's commercial credit portfolios were of exceptional credit quality and the product of robust, industry-leading underwriting and due diligence policies and procedures, Wells Fargo actually fueled its rapid commercial loan growth by lending to businesses that posed a heightened risk of default; 2) Wells Fargo systematically concealed these credit risks by artificially inflating the incomes generated by borrowing businesses, relaxing or failing to follow applicable underwriting procedures, and circumventing applicable risk controls; and 3) Wells Fargo exacerbated the threat posed by its defective commercial debt by packaging the loans into CLOs and CMBS and widely distributing these securitized products throughout the financial system.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/wells-fargo-company-loss-submission-form-2/?id=10922&from=1

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Investors Affected: February 10, 2016 - October 27, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and inadequate internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon Company's Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/raytheon-technologies-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=10922&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Story continues