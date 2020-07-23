The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CCL, FSCT and CODX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Investors Affected: September 26, 2019 - May 1, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Carnival Corporation & Plc . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's medics were reporting increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company's ships; (2) Carnival was violating port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections on board its ships; (3) in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company's own health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks; (4) by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/carnival-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=8123&from=1

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Investors Affected: February 6, 2020 - May 15, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Forescout Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing a significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Forescout's planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/forescout-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=8123&from=1

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Investors Affected: February 25, 2020 - May 15, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. According to the filed complaint, Co-Diagnostics and its directors and officers (including PhD-level scientists who should know better) made continual, knowing, and willful misstatements about the Company's main product, a Covid-19 diagnostic test. These misstatements had the effect of pumping up the price of Co-Diagnostics' stock while Company officers and directors exercised low-priced options and dumped their stock into the market. Co-Diagnostics' fraudulent misstatements displayed a disregard for basic scientific principles and caused investors to lose millions of dollars.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/co-diagnostics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8123&from=1

